Food Authenticity Testing Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2028

According to Reports and Data the global Food Authenticity Testing Market was valued at USD 6,268.8 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 11.09 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8%. Adoption of stringent guidelines identifying with food fraud all around, rise in Economically Motivated Adulterations (EMA) has created a major challenge among nourishment makers, and increase in samples of nourishment degradation, for instance, certification, adulterations, and false labeling.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Food Authenticity Testing industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

GS S.A., Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific SE, ALS Limited, LGC Science Group Ltd., Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., EMSL Analytical Inc., Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, and Genetic ID NA, Inc. are major players in food authenticity testing market.

Further key findings from the Food Authenticity Testing report suggest:

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment in food authenticity testing market is projected to register the notable growth rate, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

North America is projected to account for the notablemarket share and is probably going to drive growth over the forecast period as this region. This is often primarily attributed to government strict food safety regulations and huge number of consumer complaints for food products in countries during this Asia Pacific market in expected to register fastest growth within the near future with a CAGR of 8.5%. The increasing food safety concerns among the consumers and also the growing marketplace for processed food are factor expected to drive growth of the food authenticity testing market in Asia Pacific region.

A consortium jointly led by Astorg acquired LGC (U.K.), a global leader in the Life Sciences Tools sector in the year 2020. LGC provides a comprehensive range of measurement tools, proficiency testing schemes, supply chain assurance standards and specialty genomics reagents underpinned by leading analytical and measurement science capabilities. Its scientific tools and solutions form an essential part of its customers’ quality assurance procedures and enable organisations to develop and commercialize new scientific products and advance research. The company serves customers across a number of end markets, including human healthcare, agri-food and the environment.

Segments covered in the report:

Based on target testing the food authenticity testing market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Meat speciation

Country of origin and aging

Adulteration tests

False labeling

Based on technology the food authenticity testing market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

PCR-based

LC-MS/MS

Isotope methods

Immunoassay-based

Others

Based on food tested the food authenticity testing market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Meat & meat products

Dairy & dairy products

Processed foods

Ingredients

Cereals, grains, and pulses

Regional Outlook (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Objective of Studies:

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Food Authenticity Testing market.

