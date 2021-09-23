Microbial Lipase Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2026

According to reports and data the Microbial Lipase Market, was valued at USD 455.4 Million in 2020; this is projected to reach 776.0 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Microbial lipases are industrially relevant biocatalyst, particularly microbial lipases. Therefore, screening, production, and purification of lipase enzymes from microbial strains are continuously emerging to fulfill the needs of the pharmaceutical and food industries.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Microbial Lipase industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

Novozymes (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Amano Enzymes (Japan), Associated British Foods (UK), DowDuPont (US), Advanced Enzymes (India), Enzyme Development Corporation (US), Aumgene Biosciences (India), Biocatalysts (UK), Meito Sangyo Co., Ltd (Japan), and Creative Enzymes (US) are players of microbial lipases market.

Further key findings from the Microbial Lipases market report suggest:

The snowballing demand for the fungal microbial lipases in developed and emerging nations especially in China and India. The usage of microbial lipase in various end-user industries such as food additive, personal care products, wastewater treatment.

The APAC region has emerged as the most promising region of the microbial lipase market. The APAC region has India and China, which holds vast consumer base and the rising demand for the cleaning chemicals market and, the expanding food and beverage industry, is, in turn, contributing to the microbial lipase market. Since microbial lipase is heavily utilized in the production of vegetable oils, food and beverage industry, these segments will result in generating maximum revenue. Moreover, India’s increasing consumption of edible fat is also expected to boost market demand.

The high demand for vegetable oils and the simultaneous production of the identical in Asian countries has been crucial in guaranteeing the expansion of the microbial lipase market in this region. Advanced enzymes (India) acquired 100% stake in Evoxx technologies in the year 2017, advanced Enzymes Europe B.V. has entered into a binding agreement with Germany based Evoxx Technologies GmbH, to acquire a 100% stake for a consideration of Euros 7.65 million. Evoxx Technologies GmbH is an industrial biotech firm primarily focused on the development & production of industrial enzymes, as well as a few specialized carbohydrates for nutritional applications. This acquisition will help to significantly expand R&D capabilities and also strengthen the presence in the European market.

Segments covered in the report:

On the basis of Form: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of Source: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Fungi

Bacteria

On the basis of Application: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Cleaning agents

Animal feed

Dairy products

Bakery products

Confectionery products

Others (bio-fuels and pulp & paper)

Regional Outlook (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Objective of Studies:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Microbial Lipase market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Microbial Lipase market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

