Food Robotics Market Size, Key Player Revenue, SWOT, PEST & Porter’s Analysis For 2028

The global Food Robotics Market was valued at USD 1,882.0 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4,924.7 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 11.5%. In the modern competitive business, the role of robots is becoming significant for industrial applications. The important factor for using robots in the industry aims at reducing human inference and to increase the productivity. The shortage of manpower led the global industry to use more robots and it enhanced the annual growth rate of robots globally.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Food Robotics industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2831

Key Players:

Some of the key market players are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ABB Group (Switzerland), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Rockwell Automation Incorporated (U.S.), and FANUC Corporation (Japan). KUKA AG (Germany), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Staubli International Corporation (Switzerland), Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), and Bastian Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Industrial and collaborative robots in the food industry are increasingly being deployed in primary processing and secondary processing applications

Robotic automation has pervaded an incredibly diverse range of industries all over the globe – the food processing industry is one of the final frontiers of robotic automation

One of the most important advances in robotic technology for food processing has been the introduction of more advanced grippers

There are soft grippers that can quickly but gently handle sensitive food products such as fruits and vegetables. Other types of grippers, such as vacuum grippers, have also shown promise in handling delicate or irregularly shaped items

Many advanced grippers are also paired with robust robotic vision technology to guide the robotic arm, allowing it to compensate for variations in product shape. This creates greater accuracy and consistency in processing applications

Packaging and palletizing applications are the two main areas where robots are being used; the market share of these two applications are expected to be 33.8% and 22.0 by 2028

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2831

Segments covered in the report:

On the basis of type, the food robotics market has been segmented as follows:

Articulated

Cartesian

SCARA

Parallel

Cylindrical

Collaborative

Others

On the basis of payload, the food robotics market has been segmented as follows:

Low (<10 Kg)

Medium (>10 Kg–<100 Kg)

Heavy (>100 Kg)

On the basis of application, the food robotics market has been segmented as follows:

Palletizing

Pick & place

Packaging

Repackaging

Processing

Others

On the basis of end-user industry, the food robotics market has been segmented as follows:

Beverages

Meat, poultry, and seafood

Dairy

Bakery

Fruits & vegetables

Confectionery

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/food-robotics-market

Objective of Studies:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Food Robotics market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Food Robotics market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Explore relates reports:

Bottled Water Processing Market

Powder Induction and Dispersion Systems Market

Prepared Food Equipment Market

Starch Derivatives Market

Foaming Creamer Market

Read reports from different publications:

Aerospace Coatings Market

Aesthetic Medicine Market

Affective Computing Market

Aggregates Market

Collagen Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]