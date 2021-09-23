Global Malignant Mesothelioma Therapeutics Market to be Driven by at A CAGR of 7.4% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Malignant Mesothelioma Therapeutics Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global malignant mesothelioma therapeutics market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, application, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7.4%

The growth of global malignant mesothelioma therapeutics industry is driven by the rising incidence of malignant mesothelioma among individuals. The increasing awareness about cancer and its effective treatment therapies among individuals are expected to aid the market growth. Additionally, various screening initiatives by government and private organisations for monitoring health of workers in asbestos using industries are expected to push the market growth. Moreover, the research and development (R&D) activities for advance treatment options and novel therapies will likely bolster the market growth over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Malignant mesothelioma refers to cancerous tumour occurring in the thin lining known as epithelium. The tumour is commonly found in heart, stomach, or lungs. The primary cause of mesothelioma is inhalation of asbestos. Malignant mesothelioma is majorly prevalent in geriatric male population. The most common treatment procedure includes chemotherapy along with surgery and radiotherapy.

Based on types, the industry is divided into:

Chemotherapy

Other Therapeutics

The industry can be broadly categorised based on its application into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Oncology Centres

Other

The regional markets for malignant mesothelioma therapeutics include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the global market for malignant mesothelioma owing to the growing prevalence of malignant mesothelioma. Europe may likely follow the North America due to vast geriatric population and demand for advance cancer treatment therapies. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rapidly advancing healthcare industry, rising patient awareness and growing government initiatives. However, Latin America and Middle East and Africa are projected for a slow growth due to high cost of therapy and lack of patient awareness.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY), Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc. and few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

