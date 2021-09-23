Global Sandblasting Media Market to be Driven by the Robust Growth of the Automotive Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sandblasting Media Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sandblasting media market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, end-uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

The market for sandblasting media is being aided by the robust growth of the construction and automotive industries. The use of sandblasting media to harden the surface of walls, patios, driveways, and floors, is increasing rapidly owing to the rising construction and renovation activities around the world. The metal abrasives are widely used in pipes, tubes, and steel structures. In addition, they are used for stripping and preparing the surfaces of components. This is catalysing the growth of the sandblasting media industry. The use of sandblasting media in cleaning and treating pistons, air brakes, cylinder, and valves, among others in the automotive sector is also providing further impetus to the market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Sandblasting media market, variously known as abrasive blasting materials, are materials which is propelled by a pressurised fluid, usually a centrifugal wheel or a compressed air. It is used to forcibly propel a stream of abrasive material. There are many types of sandblasting media for use in extensive applications.

Based on the product, the market is divided into:

Aluminium Oxide

Silicon Carbide

Steel Grit

Sodium Bicarbonate

Steel Shot

Glass

Corn Cob

Staurolite

Nut Shells

Coal Slag

Copper Slag

Si Sand

Garnet

Dry Ice

Iron Slag

Others

On the basis of end-uses, the market is segmented into:

Automotive

Construction

Aerospace

Marine

Metalworking

Others

The regional markets of sandblasting media are:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Market Trends

The sandblasting media industry is being driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. This is consequently increasing the use of steel abrasive owing to their low waste generation. Additionally, the adoption of technological advancements such as cutting-edge technology for efficient sandblasting is expected to aid the market growth. Recent trends such as dustless blasting to providing a smooth and clean surface efficiently is anticipated to further fuel the market growth. The increasing use of robotic blasting for cleaning, preparing, and finishing metal surfaces efficiently, safely, and precisely to maximise productivity while not exposing the operation to hazardous particles is anticipated to propel the industry growth in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Abrasives Inc., Blastech, Crystal Mark Inc., Harsco Metals and Minerals, and Paul Auer Gmbh, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

