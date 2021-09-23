Global Collagen Casing Market to be Driven by the Rising Food Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Collagen Casing Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global collagen casing market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, calibre, application, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.8%

The rapidly growing food and beverage industry is the primary driving factor for global collagen market. Factors like rising global population, dynamic food habits, and increasing expenditure on food due to rise in disposable income, are also driving the growth further. The easy usage of collagen casing for preparing food is significantly aiding its rising popularity. The increasing popularity trends are subsequently boosting the opportunities for market expansion. Moreover, the absence of any alternative choice is a strong booster for the market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Collagen is naturally occurring, long, and fibrous protein having superior elastic properties. it is primarily produced from animal dermis and cattle skin. It is used as coating for meat sausages.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/collagen-casing-market

On the basis of product type, the market is divided into:

Edible

Non-Edible

Based on calibre, the industry can be segmented into:

Large

Small

By applications, the industry is categorised into:

Fresh Sausages

Meat-Based Snacks

Dry-Cured Sausages

Cooked Sausages

Others

On the basis of end uses, the industry is segregated into:

Foodservice

Butcheries and Meat Processors

Private Label

Industrial Food Processing

Others

The regional markets for collagen casing include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The collagen casings are widely used across regions like Germany, Japan, The United States, and The United Kingdom. Within the Asia Pacific region, China has high consumption of collagen casing products. New trends are increasingly being introduced in European countries due to the rising research and development activities to enhance its quality and make it more stable. This has been positively affecting the market growth in the historical period and is likely to continue bolstering the market growth in the coming years as well.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Viscofan Group, Nippi Collagen NA Inc, Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, Selo BV, DAT-Schaub Group, and Viskase Companies, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

