Demolition Equipment Market Report 2021 to 2028 Analysis by Trend, Industrial Chain Analysis

Reports and Data has recently published a research report on global Demolition Equipment market covering current market scenario with market developments throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2028. The aim of the report is to offer a comprehensive analysis of the Demolition Equipment industry and help user/investor/reader to understand the current market scenario. The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research which is evaluated by experts and professionals in the industry. The report also offers in depth insights about market size, revenue growth, drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities along with key segments and regional bifurcation.
Market Overview:
The construction and manufacturing industry has gained rapid traction over the recent past and is expected to register robust revenue growth between 2021 and 2028 owing to rapid growth in the global population, beneficial government policies, rapid urbanization and industrialization. Increasing advancements in the manufacturing and construction sector, paradigm shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable construction activities, increasing adoption of smart homes and smart buildings and rising preference for superior waterproofing are key factors boosting market growth. Increasing focus on green construction and increasing renovation and redevelopment plans are further fueling market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The report sheds light on various product launches, license agreement, global position and financial standing of every player, and brand promotions. The key players in the global Demolition Equipment market are highly competitive and are adopting strategies such as collaborations, R&D investments, mergers and acquisitions, product developments and joint ventures in order to gain a robust market footing and enhance their product base.
Leading companies operating in the global Demolition Equipment market are:
- Atlas Copco
- McClung-Logan Equipment Company, Inc.
- Brokk UK Ltd.
- BAUER Equipment India Pvt. Ltd (BEI)
- Masterhitch Europe Ltd.
- JCB
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Komatsu Europe International N.V.
- Kobelco Construction Machinery Europe B.V.
- Hughes & Salvidge Ltd.
- Doosan Corporation
- Volvo CE
- Soosan USA, Inc.
- Company Wrench
- Liebherr Group
- Hidromek
- Hydrema
- Mahindra Construction Equipment
Market segment analysis:
For the purpose of this report, the global demolition equipment market is segmented based on product type, equipment weight, end-use, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Excavators
- Wheel Loaders
- Backhoe Loaders
- Material Handlers
- Skid Steer Loaders
- Track Loaders
- Scrap Shears
- Cranes
- Wrecking Balls
- Hydraulic Hammers
- Pulverizers
- Others
Equipment Weight Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- 20-50 Tons
- 50-100 Tons
- More than 100 Tons
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Buildings & Construction
- Road Engineering
- Mining
- Government & Institutional
- Others
Regional Outlook:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- Italy
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- A.E.
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key questions addressed in the global Demolition Equipment market report:
- Which regional market is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?
- What is the expected market size of the global Demolition Equipment market during the forecast period?
- Which leading players are operating in the global Demolition Equipment market?
- What are the key factors expected to boost global revenue growth between 2021 and 2028?
- Which application segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?
- What factors are expected to hamper global Demolition Equipment market growth throughout the forecast period?
- Which region is expected to register fastest revenue growth over the forecast period?
