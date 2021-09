Machine Condition Monitoring Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Country Forecast, 2020–2028

A novel report titled, ‘Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market, Forecast to 2028’ has been published by Reports and Data to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Machine Condition Monitoring industry and help reader, user, and investor understand the current market dynamics and plan investment strategies accordingly. The report offers insights about current and emerging market trends along with market size, revenue growth, drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities. The report also offers detailed information about market segmentation, regional bifurcation and top companies. The report is generated through primary and secondary research and is evaluated by market experts. Advanced analytic tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Force analysis are used to obtain accurate data.

Market Dynamics:

The global Machine Condition Monitoring market size was significantly high in 2020 and is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period from 2021 and 2028. Factors such as rapidly expanding global population, rapid urbanization and industrialization, and increasing number of building and construction activities across the globe are boosting global market revenue growth. Technological advancements and emerging technologies in manufacturing and construction industry, paradigm shift towards eco-friendly construction activities, improvements in standard of living, demand for smart homes and smart buildings, superior waterproofing are also fueling market growth. In addition, increasing investments in manufacturing and construction sector by public and private sectors, rising number of redevelopment and renovation plans, and rising focus on developing eco-friendly and cost-effective products are some factors expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of global Machine Condition Monitoring market and offers details like company overview, license agreement, company profiling, financial standing of each player. The global Machine Condition Monitoring market comprise several market players operating at global and regional levels. These key players are focusing on investing in research and development activities and adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, to expand their product base. Many market players are focusing on coming up with innovative methods to strengthen their market position.

Key companies operating in the market that are profiled in the report:

ASL Limited, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., National Instruments, Parker-Hannifin Corp., Rockwell Automation, Schaeffler Technologies, SKF, and Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies.

Machine Condition Monitoring Market Segmentation based on Regions:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Machine Condition Monitoring Market Segmentation:

By Monitoring Technique (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Vibration Monitoring

Thermography

Oil Analysis

Corrosion Monitoring

Ultrasound Emission

Motor Current Analysis

By Deployment Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

On-Premises

Cloud-based

By Monitoring Process (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Online Condition Monitoring

Portable Condition Monitoring

By Offering (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Hardware Vibration & Infrared Sensors Ultrasound Detectors Spectrum Analyzers Corrosion Probes Others

Software Data Integration Order Tracking Analysis Others



By End Use Industry (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Automotive

Others

