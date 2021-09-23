Cooling Tower Market Revenue Analysis and Country Forecast To 2028

Reports and Data has recently published a new report on global Cooling Tower market that offers comprehensive overview of current and emerging market trends along with ongoing developments in the industry. The primary aim of the report is to offer crucial real-time information about market dynamics and help readers, and investors capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the market. The report offers details about market size, revenue growth, drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, threats and challenges. In addition, the report also provides insights on different segments, regional bifurcation and top companies. The report is curated using primary and secondary research which is evaluated by experts and professionals in the industry.

Market Overview:

The manufacturing and construction industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue and is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization worldwide. Rapidly expanding population, robust growth in the building and construction sector, rising disposable income, and high demand for smart homes and smart buildings are boosting global market revenue growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Cooling Tower market is extremely competitive and comprises key players at regional and global levels. Major players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, investments in research and development activities, collaborations and product launches to gain robust footing and enhance their product portfolio.

Some of the dominant companies operating in the global Cooling Tower market, profiled in the report include:

SPX Corporation, Evapco, Inc., Hamon & CIE International SA, Paharpur Cooling Towers, Babcock & Wilcox SPIG, Enexio, and Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc. Major companies in this industry are focusing on using innovative strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures.

The report further focuses on various segments of the global Cooling Tower market.

Global Cooling Tower market segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global cooling towers market on the basis of type,

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Open-circuit

Closed-circuit

Hybrid

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fiber-Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

Steel

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

HVAC

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

