Milk Protein Concentrates Market Size, Trends, Revenue Share Analysis, Forecast, 2020–2027

The global Milk Protein Concentrates Market is forecast to reach USD 3.44 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Milk protein concentrates are the dairy-based ingredients with high proteins. They are produced from concentrating and ultrafiltration of skimmed milk. It contains casein, protein, and whey in a similar ratio. The market is fairly consolidated with only selected vendors. An increased product launches is enhancing the revenue of the manufacturers.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Milk Protein Concentrates market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf Gmbh

Friesland Campina DM

Tatura, Arla Foods

Westland

Wheyco Gmbh

Amco Protein

Lactalis Ingredients

Havero Hoogwewt

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Segments Covered in the Report:

Preparation Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Co-precipitation

Division by ultrafiltration

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Bakery and Confectionary

Dairy Products

Infant Formula

Emulsifier

Nutritional Products

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Further key findings from the report suggest

Milk protein concentrates provide a base of dietetic products. High-heat non-fat dry milk is reputed to impart water-absorption capacity to baked goods such as bread. Lactose containing dairy ingredients are responsible for the desirable brown crust in bread and other bakery items.

Milk Protein Concentrates (MPC) is applicable in many fields, such as cheese and nutrition products applications, ice creams, yogurt, and nondairy products, among others. With the growth in the economy, the downstream application industries will need more Milk Protein Concentrates.

The primary raw materials of MPC are filtered milk or fresh milk. Volatility in the prices of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of MPC, and also its price and consumption.

Co-precipitation is the heat treatment, usually above 85°C for one to twenty minutes, and is applied to skimmed milk, then either an acidification or a calcium enrichment is done. The second step causes aggregation and sedimentation of caseins and serum proteins.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Milk Protein Concentrates market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

