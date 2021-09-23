Yeast Market Trends, Key Players, DROT, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

According to the analysis of Reports and Data, the global Yeast Market was valued at USD 3.26 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 5.89 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 8.82%. Yeast is a single-cell microorganism that can originate with or without oxygen. In contact with air, it converts sugar into biomass energy and Co2. Whereas in the lack of oxygen, it does not grow effectively, and the sugar energy is transformed into its derivatives such as ethanol glycerol and C02. As it is a precious resource of vitamins and high dietary proteins and commonly used in the production of food products, including cheese, vinegar, sourdoughs bread, vegetables, and fermented meat.

Yeast is widely engaged in the F&B industry for making alcoholic beverages, bakery items, and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products. It is used for improving the aroma, texture, quality, and flavor of the product, as well as for speeding up the fermentation process. Apart from this, the industry is observing an increase in the need for nutritional yeast, particularly from the vegan populace. It is integrated as a condiment in different dishes since it has a nutty and cheesy flavor, which helps in imitating the taste of cheese in vegan dishes, stiffening the consistency of sauces and dressings, and offering a boost of nutrients.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Yeast market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Associated British Foods (UK), Archer Daniels Midland (US), Lallemand (Canada), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Koninklijke DSM N.V (Netherlands), Kerry (Ireland), Lesaffre (France), Angel Yeast (China), Biorigin (Brazil), Beldem (Blegium), Kemin Industries (US), Leiber (Germany), Synergy Flavors (UK), Nutreco N.V (Netherlands), Levex (Turkey)

The report explores and studies the production, consumption, revenue share and estimation, market share and size, and growth rate in the following major geographical locations: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Yeast market report summarizes details such as market share of the regions, consumer demand and patterns of each region, revenue estimations, expected growth rate, and which segment will dominate the market in the forecast years.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2028)

Baker’s

Brewer’s

Wine

Bioethanol

Feed

Others

On the basis of form, the market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2028)

Dry

Instant

Fresh

Others

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2028)

Food Bakery Functional foods Savory Others (savories & snacks)

Beverages

Feed

Others (pharmaceuticals, chemicals, cosmetics, and personal care products)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Yeast Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Yeast market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

