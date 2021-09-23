Antifreeze Proteins Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2020-2028

According to Reports and Data the Antifreeze Proteins Market was USD 2.0 million in 2019; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.4%, to reach USD 11.1 million by 2028. Antifreeze proteins have unique effects on ice in frozen solutions. The most striking property antifreeze proteins is their ability to prevent growth of ice crystals upon cooling and thus they produce a thermal hysteresis, i.e. a separation of the equilibrium freezing point of a solution and the temperature where an ice crystal can grow. Antifreeze proteins are extensively used in different fields including the agriculture sector, wherein they extend the harvest season in cooler climates by increasing the freeze tolerance of crops. They are used to maintain the quality of F&B products post-thawing and extend the shelf life of frozen food products. In addition, they are used as a therapy for hypothermia and to improve cryosurgery. Consequently, the wide range of commercial applications of antifreeze proteins is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The market research report on the Antifreeze protein market is an extensive analysis of the market. The contagion of coronavirus has affected every industry across the world, which had bought significant changes in the market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact are covered in the report. With so much uncertainty at the peak of this pandemic, there are bound to see implications for the food system, and both supply and demand for frozen food. The food supply chain is a uniquely connected network of agricultural inputs, fruit packers and processors, shipping, transportation, and more.

Further key findings from the antifreeze proteins market report suggest

By end-use, the medical segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to increasing research & development investments from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and ongoing research for vaccines.

By source, fish antifreeze proteins are widely preferred sources in applications such vaccinations, organ transplants, cosmetics such as antiaging creams, and food products such as ice creams and frozen desserts. These are used on a large scale in the North American region, where there is extensive production of antifreeze protein for use in medical applications.

North America has several national research institutes which support biotechnology and life sciences research which in turn supports the growth of the antifreeze proteins market, identifying new areas of applications. However, North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, due to increased awareness and government funding for proteomics and life sciences research and increasing R&D investments in the region.

Segments covered in the report:

This antifreeze proteins market report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented antifreeze proteins market on the basis of formulation, type, source, end use and region:

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Type I

Type II

Antifreeze Glycoprotein

Others (Type III and Type IV AFPs)

On the basis of formulation, the antifreeze proteins market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Solid

Liquid

On the basis of mode of end-use, the market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Medical

Cosmetics

Food

Others (Agriculture, material science, petroleum, climate control, and artificial snow production)

On the basis of source, the market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Fish

Plant

Insects

Others (Diatoms, fungi, and bacteria)

Regional Outlook (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019 – 2028

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Antifreeze Proteins Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Antifreeze Proteins Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Antifreeze Proteins Market Impact Analysis

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries and information about the customization of this report, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get the report well-suited for your needs.

