Aroma Ingredients Market Size Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Key Factors Forecast, 2020–2026

The global Aroma Ingredients Market is forecast to reach USD 3.60 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is rising rapidly as the demand for odorants, and fragrant intensifiers are growing considerably in the global market. Perfumes, body deodorants, air-fresheners, soaps, food-scented ingredients are some of the highly consumed end-use products which add to the aroma ingredients market value appreciably. The high consumers’ preferences for the natural ingredients have also been helping in the aroma ingredients market growth notably due to non-toxic, harmless and safe usage in its applications. Chemical compounds such as Esters, and Terpenes have the most number of applications and hence have the highest demand from the end-users. The European region is forecasted to sustain its domination in the market with the highest revenue of USD 1.12 Billion in the year 2026, owing to its century-old formulations and R&D in the perfume & cosmetics industries from pioneer countries of this market such as France, England, and Germany.

The Global Aroma Ingredients Market report presents a comprehensive analysis of the Aroma Ingredients market by offering valuable insights to assist the businesses and key players in formulating fruitful strategies during the forecast timeline of 2020-2026. The report studies the historical data to provide an assessment of key segments and sub-segments, revenue, industrial chain analysis, and demand and supply data. The report also sheds light on the technological breakthroughs and product advancements happening in the Aroma Ingredients market. According to the report, the Aroma Ingredients industry is likely to witness significant growth over the projected timeline.

The report also covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Aroma Ingredients market and major segments. The pandemic has affected every industry vertical either positively or negatively. The report discusses in detail the changes in the demands and trends and the major challenges of the market created due to the pandemic. The report also offers a thorough current and future analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the market.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Aroma Ingredients market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Aroma Ingredients market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Symrise AG

Takasago International Corporation

Mane SA

Robertet Group

Sensient Technologies Corporation

T. Hasegawa Co. Ltd.

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Givaudan

Bell Flavors & Fragrances

Further key findings from the report suggest

Cosmetics & toiletries had the highest market share of 37.8% in 2018 and will be growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Cosmetics & toiletries segment includes perfumes, shaving products, soaps, shampoos, lotions, creams, toothpaste, and other odorized personal care and baby care products and also the toilet accessories.

Medical usage consists of healthcare & medicated products and the treatment done with the aroma ingredients. Aromatherapy reduces mental and physical stress and also diminishes several mental ailments as well as severe headache. Aromatic products arouse sexual appealing by stimulating the hormonal secretions. The segment will achieve a market revenue of USD 0.40 Billion by 2026.

Floral fragrances owing to its maximum end usages, possesses the highest market share of 16.3% in 2018 and would grow fastest at a rate of 6.1% during the forecast period. These fragrances are used in the perfumes, deodorants, cologne scents, fragrance powder, and soaps, among others. Rose, lilac, and lavender are some of the most used floral fragrances.

Esters include some acetates, butyrate, propionate and some other organic compounds. Mostly, floral, sweet, and fruity are the type of fragrances which are derived from this chemical compound and has got the highest market share of about 25.3% in 2018. The CAGR for this segment is calculated to be 5.5% throughout the forecast period.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global aroma ingredients market on the basis of the type of fragrances, chemical compounds, type, applications, and region:

Type of Fragrances Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Floral

Woody

Citrus

Fruity

Musky

Menthol

Spicy

Oceanic

Savory

Others

Chemical Compounds Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Esters

Terpenes

Alcohols

Aldehydes

Ketones

Lactones

Aromatic

Others

Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Natural Ingredients

Synthetic Ingredients

Applications Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Interior Usage Products

Foods & Drinks

Medical Usage

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Aroma Ingredients Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries or inquiries about customization, kindly connect with us to know more. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

