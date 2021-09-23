Gypsum Ceiling Tiles Market, Revenue Share, Key Growth Trends, Major Players, and Forecast, 2020–2028

The global Gypsum Ceiling Tiles Market research report published by Reports and Data is an exhaustive analysis of the Gypsum Ceiling Tiles market based on current and emerging market trends, market dynamics, technological advancements, product launches, and recent developments in the market. The 100+ paged report offers extensive overview of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, sales network and distribution channel, market demand, and segments and sub-segments. The report offers key insights about the prominent companies operating in the market and their business plans, expansion strategies, and global market position.

Top companies profiled in the report include:

VANS Gypsum

Archiproducts

USG BORAL

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Knauf

USG Corporation

Zhejiang Youpon Integrated Ceiling

Shanghai Simon Wall Ceiling

Hunter Douglas

OWA Ceiling Systems

Architectural Surfaces

Grenzebach BSH

DAIKEN Corporation

Gordon Incorporated

SAS International

Armstrong Ceiling

Techno Ceiling

Norton Industries

Yoshino Gypsum

National Gypsum

Rockfon

Market Overview:

The manufacturing and construction industry has rapidly grown in terms of revenue in the recent years and is expected to register robust revenue growth throughout the forecast period. Factors such as technological advancements in manufacturing techniques and rapid urbanization and industrialization are boosting market revenue growth. Moreover, there has been a sudden rise in the demand for smart buildings and smart homes and consumers are inclining towards green energy and eco-friendly construction activities due to rising environmental concerns. These factors along with latest trend for redevelopment and advanced flooring for aesthetic look and increasing adoption of automation across the globe are fueling market growth. In addition, government schemes and increasing investments to develop enhanced products is expected to open favorable growth opportunities going ahead.

The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.

Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.

Regional Bifurcation of the Gypsum Ceiling Tiles Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Detailed Segmentation In Our Report:

For the purpose of this report, global gypsum ceiling tiles market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Vinyl Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tiles

PVC Laminated Gypsum Ceiling Tiles

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitality

Commercial

Institutional

Residential

Industrial

Others

