Flying Taxi Market Size, Segment | Value Share, Leading Players and Forecast to 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Flying Taxi market was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.59% from 2019 to 2026. Rising need for faster means of transportation is the major factor boosting the growth of the market over the forecasted period.

The latest report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Flying Taxi industry and thoroughly investigates the key industrial aspects including forecast market size, product segmentation, product specifications, major application areas, cost structure, competitive landscape, and company profiles of the leading market players. The report further studies the supply chain cycle and distribution channels of the Flying Taxi market, and it also identifies the key business strategies undertaken by the market players to boost market presence. In addition, some advanced analytical tools like Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis have been used by the authors of the report to present quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Flying Taxi market.

Rising urban population leads to an ever increasing amount of traffic on the roads. For distances of more than 20 kilometers, a flying taxi acts as an attractive solution to a conventional taxi, as it can bypass the congested roadway on the ground. Major investments are being carried out by market players to develop better battery technologies. This will lead to an increase in the maximum distance that the flying taxi can be flown to. Flying taxi adds a third dimension to the urban transportation matrix. It also acts as an attractive solution for areas where merely increasing the two dimensional capacity would in no way solve the existing traffic situation. Autonomous flight technology is one of the factors that will lower the operating costs of the flying taxis as the cost rendered due to a pilot will become obsolete. The extra free seat in each aircraft will also boost the potential by facilitating the increase in the payload.

Key participants include Airbus (Netherlands), Beechcraft Corporation (U.S.), Boeing (U.S.), Dassault Aviation SA (France), EHANG (China), Volocopter GmbH (Germany), Uber (U.S.), Embraer (Brazil), Gulfstream (U.S.), and Cessna (U.S.).

Hardware

Actuation Systems

Flight Controls

Others

Software

Flight Management

Others

Services

Parallel Hybrid

Electric

Turboshaft

Turboelectric

Others

Multicopter

Side-by-side aircraft

Tiltwing aircraft

Tiltrotor aircraft

Others

Less than 3

3 to 10

More than 10

The Flying Taxi market report analyzes the global market consumption rate in terms of value and volume.

It comprehensively studies the key segments and sub-segments of the market.

The report is presents a detailed study of the intensely competitive landscape of the market.

The report offers vital information on the leading industry players, along with their market values, sales volumes, and business growth strategies.

Furthermore, the report highlights the strategic developments taking place in the global Flying Taxi market during the forecast period, such as expansions, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

