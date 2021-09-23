Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market insights report future growth revenue analysis and forecast till 2024

The DINP market size is estimated at USD 2.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2024. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing investments in building & construction. There is increased demand for flooring & wall covering in the emerging countries of APAC such as China, India, Taiwan, and South Korea. However, stringent safety regulations related to the production of phthalate based plasticizers are restraining the growth of the DINP market. Growing demand for flexible PVC in emerging economies is, however, providing growth opportunities for DINP manufacturers.

The flooring & wall covering segment is the largest application of DINP in 2019. The growing building & construction industry in the emerging countries of APAC, such as China, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Poland, Brazil, and Argentina is driving the demand for DINP in flooring & wall covering application. The other key applications of DINP are films & sheets, coated fabrics, consumer goods, medical devices, paints, adhesives, sealants, and lacquers.

PVC-based films & sheets are used in various applications such as automotive, stationery, packaging, waterproofing, tank lining, and consumer goods. In automotive applications, PVC-based sheets are used for door rims, roof lining, sun visors, silencer components, and tool kits. The film & sheet application is growing at a high rate owing to its suitability in a wide range of industries such as automotive, construction, packaging, and consumer goods.

The APAC DINP market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is mainly driven by high demand in the building & construction industry. Rising population and growing demand for flexible PVC have led to innovation and development of various applications of DINP in the construction industry, making APAC an important industrial hub, globally. High growth and innovation, along with industry consolidations, are expected to lead to the rapid growth of the market in APAC.

This study was validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts worldwide. The breakup of primary interviews on the basis of company type, designation, and region is given below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1: 25%, Tier 2: 50%, and Tier 3: 25%

• By Designation – C Level: 35%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

• By Region – Europe: 30%, APAC: 25%, North America: 20%, South America: 15%, and the Middle East & Africa: 10%

Research Coverage:

The report offers insights into the DINP market in the key regions. It aims at estimating the size of the DINP market during the forecast period and projects future growth of the market across various segments based on polymer type, application, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the DINP market, which includes company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help leaders/new entrants in the DINP market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenues for the overall market and its various sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders obtain a better understanding of the competitive landscape and gain insights to enhance their businesses and devise suitable market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and help acquire information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities affecting the growth of the DINP market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 15

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 15

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 15

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 16

1.3.1 DINP MARKET SEGMENTATION 16

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 16

1.4 CURRENCY 17

1.5 UNIT CONSIDERED 17

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 17

