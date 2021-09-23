Disposable Protective Clothing Market insights report future growth revenue analysis and forecast till 2024

The disposable protective clothing market is estimated to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2019 to USD 3.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5%. The disposable protective clothing market is driven primarily by the stringent regulations pertaining to the safety of personnel in developed economies. The rising number of workplace-related injuries is leading to the concern of the employers about ensuring the safety of their workers. The increasing concern of both the employers and employees regarding the safety at the workplace is expected to drive the disposable protective clothing market.

The polyethylene segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value during the forecast period. Excellent mechanical resistance accompanied by chemical resistance makes polyethylene a viable choice for manufacturing disposable protective clothing for a broad range of applications. These characteristics of polyethylene over other materials are estimated to boost its demand in the disposable protective clothing market.

Chemicals were the largest application segment of disposable protective clothing due to its extensive use across different industries such as oil & gas, manufacturing, healthcare/medical, and construction, among others. The growing concern for avoiding accidents and injuries related to the handling of hazardous chemicals and particulates is expected to drive the demand for chemical protective clothing market.

North America disposable protective clothing market is estimated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The regulations that mandate the use of disposable protective clothing at manufacturing facilities are driving the market in the region. The mandate by the government, coupled with the awareness among the workers, and demand for relatively cheaper protective clothing, is leading to the growth of the disposable protective clothing market in the region.

The increasing number of accidents in the industries mentioned above has led to the rising demand for disposable protective clothing. The workers involved in ground activities are exposed to chemical hazards, erection, repair, demolition, maintenance, painting, land clearing, earthmoving, grading, drilling, blasting, and concreting. Thermal, chemical, mechanical, visibility, and biological/radiation applications of protective clothing help individuals to work efficiently in risky operations by providing the necessary protection. In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 31%, and Tier 3 – 23%

• By Designation: C-Level – 46%, Director Level – 27%, and Others – 27%

• By Region: North America – 33%, Europe – 27%, APAC – 27%, South America – 7%, Middle East & Africa – 6%,

Research Coverage

This report segments the market for protective clothing based on material type, application, end-use industry, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, agreements, and acquisitions associated with the market for protective clothing.

Reasons to Buy this Report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the disposable protective clothing market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 19

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 19

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 19

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 20

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 20

1.4 CURRENCY 21

1.5 LIMITATIONS 21

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 21

