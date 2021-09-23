Fabric Filters Market insights report future growth revenue analysis and forecast till 2024

The fabric filters market size is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2019 to USD 3.2 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period. The fabric filters market is driven by various factors such as stringent regulations related to treatment of industrial waste, requirement of a safe working environment in industrial facilities, and growing manufacturing sector in Southeast Asia. However, the increasing use of renewable energy sources is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Air filter media is the faster-growing segment of the fabric filters market, by type. Air filter media is further segmented into three types, namely, nonwoven fabrics, fiber glass, and filter paper. The nonwoven fabrics segment is projected to register the highest CAGR owing to their good absorbency, resilience, and elasticity.

The food & beverage industry requires large volumes of water for beverage production, processing, boiling & cooling, and conditioning of raw materials. Fabric filters are used during the water filtration processes. Air filtration is also an important procedure in the food & beverage industry, and fabric filters are used for air filtration to control odors & humidity and to minimize air-borne contamination of food. Rapidly growing population is expected to boost the food & beverage industry, which in turn, is likely to drive the fabric filters market in this segment.

APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing population and urbanization. The increasing developments in the food & beverage, metal & mining, chemical, power generation, and pharmaceutical industries in China, India, Japan, and Australia are providing huge opportunities for the fabric filters market. South America is projected to be the second-fastest growing market during the forecast period.

In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the fabric filters market.

• By Company Type – Tier 1: 25%, Tier: 50%, and Tier 3: 25%

• By Designation – D Level: 30%, C Level: 20%, Others: 50%

• By Region – Europe: 30%, APAC: 25%, North America: 20%, South America: 15%, Middle East & Africa: 10%

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the fabric filters market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments such as providers, applications, organization size, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall fabric filters market and the sub-segments. The stakeholders will be able to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. It will also help stakeholders comprehend the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 15

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 15

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 15

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 16

1.3.1 FABRIC FILTERS MARKET SEGMENTATION 16

1.3.2 REGIONS COVERED 16

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 17

1.4 CURRENCY 17

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS 17

