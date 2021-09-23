Syngas & Derivatives Market insights report future growth revenue analysis and forecast till 2024

The syngas & derivatives market is estimated at 277,507 MWth and is projected to reach 501,932 MWth by 2024, at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2019 to 2024. Rising environmental concerns have been the major drivers for the growth of the syngas & derivatives market in order to provide alternative methods of fuel production.

Biomass/waste is projected to be the fastest growing feedstock segment in the syngas & derivatives market during the forecast period. Biomass and organic wastes are considered as renewable feedstocks that are available in high quantities in many countries. The application of biomass and organic wastes in the production of syngas & derivatives produces clean and renewable energy and reduces landfills to a great extent. The adoption of biomass/waste feedstock in the syngas & derivatives market is in the nascent stage. With increasingly stringent environmental regulations in developed countries, the biomass/waste segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

The chemicals segment is estimated to lead the syngas & derivatives market in 2019, due to rising demand for syngas & derivatives such as methanol, ammonia, and FT synthesis products for the production of chemical intermediates. Chemicals such as methanol are used as an intermediate for the synthesis of many chemicals as well as in fuels. Ammonia being the major chemical used in the production of fertilizers is the prime reason for the growth of the chemicals segment for the syngas & derivatives market.

The syngas & derivatives market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. China accounted for the major share of the global syngas & derivatives market in 2018, which is driving the growth of the Asia Pacific region. China, India, and Japan are the lucrative markets for syngas & derivatives in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to increasing demand for syngas & derivatives from the region’s chemical, fuel, and electricity industries, particularly in China and India.

Breakdown of primary interviews for the report on the syngas & derivatives market

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 –50%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation – C-Level – 20%, D-Level Executives – 30%, and Others – 50%

• By Region – Europe – 40%, Asia Pacific – 30%, North America – 20%, Rest of the World – 10%

Research Coverage

The report covers the syngas & derivatives market by production technology (steam reforming, partial oxidation, autothermal reforming, biomass gasification, and others), by gasifier type [fixed (moving) bed gasifier, entrained flow gasifier, fluidized bed gasifier, and others], by feedstock (coal, natural gas, petroleum byproducts, biomass/waste, and others), by application (chemicals, fuel, and electricity), and by region. The further breakdown of the application segment includes chemicals, by derivative (methanol, ammonia, and FT synthesis products), fuel, by form (liquid fuels and gaseous fuels), and electricity, by source (hydrogen and direct syngas consumption).

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

From an insight perspective, this report focuses on various levels of analyses, such as industry analysis (industry trends) and company profiles. With these insights, the study discusses the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging & high-growth segments, high-growth regions, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the syngas & derivatives market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 21

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 21

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 21

1.2.1 MARKET SCOPE 22

1.2.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 22

1.3 CURRENCY 23

1.4 UNITS CONSIDERED 23

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS 23

1.6 LIMITATIONS 23

