Base Oil Market insights report future growth revenue analysis and forecast till 2024

The base oil market is projected to grow from USD 33.7 billion in 2019 to USD 39.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2024. The growing demand for high-grade oils in the automotive industry and the rising GDP in the Asia Pacific region are positively impacting the base oil markets. The increasing inclination toward cleaner and better-quality base oil is restraining the growth of this market.

The Group II segment is projected to lead the base oil market, by group, from 2019 to 2024

Based on group, the Group II segment accounted for the largest share of the base oil market in 2018. Group II base oil is used in a multitude of applications, such as marine and gas engines, in trunk piston engine oils, and other applications in the base oil industry. The high consumption of Group II base oil is mainly attributed to its higher performance and affordability in comparison to the other groups of base oil. The Group II segment is also projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

The automotive oil segment is projected to lead the base oil market, by application, during the forecast period

Based on application, the automotive oil segment led the base oil market in 2018. The growth of this segment can be attributed to increasing population and rise of the automotive sector in developing countries of the Asia Pacific region.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the base oil market from 2019 to 2024 in terms of both value and volume, owing to the growing automotive industry in the region. The increasing GDP of countries in this region, such as India and China, is expected to fuel the demand for automobiles, thus driving the base oil market growth. Asia Pacific is also projected to continue its market dominance, in terms of both value and volume, from 2019 to 2024, owing to rising industrial activities in developing countries of the region.

