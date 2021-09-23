In terms of value, the armor materials market is estimated to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2019 to USD 15.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.2%. Increasing security concerns in developing economies and increasing demand for homeland security are the major drivers of the armor materials market. Military modernization programs, security concerns, and political unrest worldwide have triggered the need for armors, thus boosting the armor materials market.

Asia Pacific is the most attractive market for armor materials, as China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Australia are spending heavily on defense activities owing to the rising conflicts and tensions with their neighboring countries. The Middle East & Africa has been suffering from severe political unrest, thus boosting the need for advanced armor materials.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-62046

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Armor Materials Market insights report future growth revenue analysis and forecast till 2024

The ceramics segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. Ceramic armor offers various advantages such as superior hardness, low weight, durability, design flexibility, and high resistance to creep and stress rupture at a temperature of up to 3,002. Ceramic armor is composed of ceramic and few fibers that withstand the blasts, and thus it is used in vehicles and body armors.

Advances and developments have compelled the defense industry worldwide to upgrade armor protection systems to counter the rising threats efficiently. The challenging defense armor vehicles have encouraged ceramic armor manufacturers to integrate many armor materials in a single solution to offer better protection while maintaining the overall weight of the vehicle and providing the solutions at a lower cost.

In terms of value, North America is the largest market for armor materials, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing armor materials market. North America is estimated to continue its investment in soldier security owing to the on-going modernization programs. The US military is undertaking many equipment upgrading programs, which will continue to increase the demand for armor materials in the region. The US was a leading market in terms of consumption of armor materials because of its massive defense spending in 2018. The defense budget in the country is threefold larger than the budget allocated in China, which is the second-largest armor material consumer in the world.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-62046

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Armor Materials Market insights report future growth revenue analysis and forecast till 2024

The US Air Force has planned to purchase 70 F-35 fighter aircraft worth USD 10.3 billion, which is expected to increase the demand for armor materials. The US used add-on armor kits on vehicles, which made them heavyweight and posed concerns, such as lack of fuel efficiency, suspension failure, and issues pertaining to mobility and functionality. This has compelled the country to improve the armor designs and requirements, thereby increasing the demand for lightweight armor materials such as ceramics, composites, and para-aramid fibers.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 67%, Tier 22%, and Tier 11%

• By Designation: C-Level – 11%, D Level-16% , Others 73%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 45%, Middle East & Africa – 21%, North America -20%, Europe – 12% South America – 2%

Research Coverage

This report segments the market for armor materials based on materials type, application, and region and provides estimations of volume (kiloton) and value (USD million) for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, services, key strategies, associated with the market for armor materials.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 18

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 18

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 19

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 20

1.4 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 20

1.5 CURRENCY 21

1.6 UNIT CONSIDERED 21

1.7 STAKEHOLDERS 21

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/

Related Reports

Lubricants Market insights report future growth revenue analysis and forecast till 2024

Water Treatment Biocides Market insights report future growth revenue analysis and forecast till 2024

Plastic Antioxidants Market insights report future growth revenue analysis and forecast till 2024

Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market insights report future growth revenue analysis and forecast till 2024

Composite Rollers Market insights report future growth revenue analysis and forecast till 2024

PAEK Market insights report future growth revenue analysis and forecast till 2024

Geofoams Market insights report future growth revenue analysis and forecast till 2024

Automotive Adhesives Market insights report future growth revenue analysis and forecast till 2024

Silicone Surfactants Market insights report future growth revenue analysis and forecast till 2024

Furfural Market insights report future growth revenue analysis and forecast till 2024