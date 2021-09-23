Concrete Admixtures Market insights report future growth revenue analysis and forecast till 2024

The global concrete admixtures market size is projected to grow from USD 15.4 billion in 2019 to USD 24.0 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.3%, between 2019 and 2024. The increasing infrastructure spending in line with numerous government initiatives across the world and the added physical and chemical benefits of admixtures is expected to drive market growth Established infrastructure in developed countries and unstable economic cycles are restraining the growth of the concrete admixtures industry.

The superplasticizers accounted for the majority of the concrete admixtures market share in 2018 and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period between 2019 and 2024. Increasing construction activities are expected to play a vital role in driving he growth of the segment.

Superplasticizers, or high-range water reducers (HRWR), reduce water content by 12-30%, and can be added to concrete with a low-to-normal slump and water-cement ratio to make high-slump flowing concrete. These admixtures improve the workability of the concrete to a great extent than the conventional water-reducing admixtures. Superplasticizers are added to concrete just before its use, which makes it convenient for the user to control the discharge of concrete and reduce slump.

The infrastructure sector develops in tandem with the growth and development of the global economy. The increasing demand for infrastructure development and the easy availability of debt financing have led to a strong focus on this sector. Infrastructure projects are mainly funded by governments, globally, to ensure good public infrastructure, which, in collaboration with the private sector, keeps the economy in a good shape. The introduction and implementation of various government initiatives around the globe for infrastructure development to support sustainable economic growth of their countries is driving the concrete admixtures market growth.

The APAC region is projected to lead the concrete admixtures market from 2019 to 2024, in terms of value. APAC has emerged as one of the leading producers as well as consumers of concrete admixtures due to rapid industrialization and urbanization. The economic growth in the APAC region, particularly in emerging markets, such as India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, is contributing to the increase in the number of infrastructure projects, which is expected to drive the demand for concrete admixtures in the construction industry.

Breakup of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 10%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 30%, Directors – 60%, and Others – 10%

• By Region: North America – 35%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, South America – 5% and Middle East & Africa – 10%

Research Coverage

This report provides detailed segmentation of the concrete admixtures market on the basis of the product type, end-use sector, and region. Based on product type, the concrete admixtures market has been segmented into superplasticizers, normal plasticizers, accelerating admixtures, retarding admixtures, air-entraining admixtures, water-proofing admixtures and others (coloring agents, corrosion inhibitors, flame retardants, and fibers). Based on end-use sector, the concrete admixtures market has been segmented into residential, commercial, and infrastructure. Based on region, the concrete admixtures market has been segmented into APAC, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, and South America.

Reasons to Buy the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis—industry analysis (industry trends), key players in the concrete admixtures market, and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the concrete admixtures market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

