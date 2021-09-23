Trace Minerals In Feed Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Future Growth and Demand Report 2021- 2028

The global Trace Minerals In Feed Market is foreseen to be valued at USD 707.7 Million by 2028 from USD 472 Million in 2020, registering a CAGR of 5.2% throughout the estimated timeline. Trace minerals which are necessary for maintaining normal animal health and stimulating immune function include iron, zinc, copper, selenium, and manganese. The performance of animal is dependent on a healthy mineral state preservation among them. Therefore, the trace minerals have become an essential nutrient for animal’s livestock production. These minerals are highly required in several metabolic reactions.

The industry is fueled by an increasing production of animal compound feed. With the elevating demand for different types of meat/meat products and the rapid improvement in the quality of diets, especially the trend in protein-rich diets among large base of customers globally, the overall requirement for compound feed has been rising in several nations of North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Rising need for white and red meat has been elevating day by day in all these countries, which has contributed significantly to the sector growth. A sudden improvement in the feed mills is responsible for the expansion of compound feed, which is also supporting the growth of the industry.

The COVID-19 Impact:

The pandemic impact on the consumption of feed has negatively influenced the meat consumption and other livestock products and by-products, like eggs and milk. Due to the lockdown in major countries, there was a shortage in feeding supply. Moreover, there is a skepticism among consumers towards the poultry products consumption, due to the scare of getting infected to through meat or eggs consumption. This factor has also reduced the animal feed requirement in the global market.

Further key findings in the report

Rising bioavailability of trace minerals is granting several lucrative avenues in the sector. Bioavailability mainly refers to the nutrients’ balance in food products, which are utilized by the animal’s body. Further, the nutrients’ utilization is in the form of cellular assimilation, transport, and conversion to a biologically active form.

The poultry segment is foreseen to experience the fastest CAGR in the estimated period. The poultry meat consumption gained the highest peak in 2019, with 40% of global consumption. The increased focus on the consumption of animal protein in daily diets is contributing to the sector’s growth.

APAC is the leading region in the sector because of the rising requirement for poultry meat and ruminates in different countries including Japan, India, South East Asian countries and China, and rising health-conscious population. With the growing awareness amongst consumers regarding the optimum nutrients in daily diet, has escalated further demand for protein rich meat, thus, promoting this region’s growth.

Leading participants in the industry include Biochem Zusatzstoffe, BASF SE, Bluestar Adisseo, Chemlock Nutrition Corporation, Cargill, Inc., DLG Group, Kemin Industries Inc., DSM, Lallemand, Inc., Nutreco N.V., Novus International, Orffa, Qualitech, Inc., Phibro Animal Health Corp, Tanke, Virbac, Zinpro Corporation, and Veterinary Professional Services LTD.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global trace minerals in feed market on the basis of product type, livestock, chelate, form, and region:

Type Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Zinc

Copper

Cobalt

Manganese

Iron

Chromium

Other types (iodine and selenium)

Livestock Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Poultry

Ruminant

Swine

Aquaculture

Other livestock (equine and pets)

Chelate Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Amino acids

Proteinates

Polysaccharides

Other chelate types (propionates and peptides)

Form Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Dry

Liquid

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U,K. France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Vietnam Indonesia

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents:

Global Trace Minerals In Feed Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Trace Minerals In Feed Market Forecast

Global Trace Minerals In Feed Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

