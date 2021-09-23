Household Slicer Market CAGR, Key Players, Applications, Products and Regions Till 2028

The global Household Slicer Market size was valued at USD 320.32 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2020 to 2028.

Household slicers make it easier for those responsible for preparing meals to spend more time doing other things and less time to spend in the kitchen. Kitchens are already fitted with many such instruments in developing nations that make cooking simpler and less time-consuming. With the growing number of women joining the workforce, it is predicted that the demand for household slicers will record considerable growth.

Home cooked meals have also been promoted by increasing levels of lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity and diabetes. In several developing countries, food and nutrition authorities have advised individuals to eat at least five portions of fruit and vegetables a day. This has given the household slicer market a tremendous opportunity to expand. In seconds, slicers can cut vegetables and other food ingredients and do so more evenly than can be done by the human hand. Both when cooking and when washing, they save time. Since slicing, dicing and chopping can take up much of the time necessary for any meal to be prepared, having slicers that make the job lighter can promote increased fruit and vegetable consumption. Most slicers are multipurpose and built for long periods to maintain their sharpness, resulting in less need for replacement and refurbishment.

The consequences are likely to be temporary, even though the pandemic has led to a flood of home cooks and food blogging has skyrocketed. With lifestyles becoming faster with time and the take-out of food becoming cheap and simple, it is very fair not to spend hours preparing a meal.

Key Highlights from the Report:

New products are being introduced almost daily to the household slicer market. In February 2021, for instance, Mueller Austria released its Pro-series Vegetable Slicer. The product is made even more appealing to consumers who are members of Amazon Prime who want to purchase it online, since these customers are given a discount price by the manufacturer.

One of the main factors for the industry is demand to minimise prepping time. Market growth is also driven by increasing household incomes and the emergence of middle-class consumers.

The household slicer market has been segmented into manual slicers and automatic slicers on the basis of product form. Although manual slicers are cheaper and simpler to use, their speed, accuracy and design make automatic slicers preferred.

The household slicer market is segmented as online and off-line on the basis of the distribution channel. Due to higher internet penetration and ease of purchasing, the online distribution channel segment has gained substantial growth momentum.

During the forecast years, Asia Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth with a substantial CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The area is home to India and Indonesia, countries where people are considered to spend the most time in the kitchen. Since women are largely responsible for cooking, and they are increasingly joining the workforce with less time to devote to cooking, the Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the market for household slicers.

Some of the prominent players in the household slicer market include MHS Schneidetechnik, Swedinghaus, Magurit Gefrierschneider GmbH, Foodmate, Bizerba SE & Co. KG, Hallde, Brunner GmbH, Bizerba SE & Co. KG, Devile Technologies, Wente-Thiedig GmbH, and Sirman among others.

Segments Covered in the Report

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global household slicer market report on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Manual

Automatic

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Offline

Online

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The U.K.

Asia Pacific China Japan

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

