Natural Skin Care Products Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

The global Natural Skin Care Products Market size is expected to reach USD 17.40 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors driving market revenue growth include increasing customer awareness regarding benefits of natural ingredients in skin care products. Rising environmental concerns as well as harmful effects of chemicals on skin has prompted a shift in customer preference towards skin care products that contain more natural ingredients. Skin care has been gaining focus due to climate change and air pollution and resultant effects on skin tone and conditions such as tanning and dry skin among others, and this has been resulting in an increasing number of customers seeking natural ingredients in products they prefer, and for products that are less likely to cause long-term damage to the skin.

In the coming years, growth of the natural skin care products market is expected to increase significantly. This is evident by a recent survey that showed that 75% of consumers prefer to purchase goods that have lower impact on the environment. Consumers are also more willing to pay for all-natural goods, according to 40% of respondents. It was also indicated that despite the higher price tag, customers are willing to pay premium price for items that prioritise wellness.

The Internet and social media platforms have also contributed to growth of the natural skin care products market. Millennials, who spend considerable amount of time on social media platforms are transforming these channels into a consumer base of customised goods, which are often marketed on social media platforms and channels. Many celebrities have launched their own product lines of natural ingredients, and social media influencers have been opening-up avenues for natural skin care product start-ups to leverage emerging opportunities in a rapidly evolving market environment.

Preservatives are normally absent from natural skin care products. As a result, these products usually have a limited shelf life, which is significantly less than items and products that contain preservatives. Natural skin care products are deemed unfit or no longer safe for use once the expiry date has passed. Natural skin care items are typically costlier, but these are not always as successful in terms of sales volume as compared cheaper alternatives. This is a major factor expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent. In addition, shift towards more traditional techniques and natural ingredients and home remedies is another factor expected to impact market growth to a minor extent going ahead.

Download Report Sample Copy: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3961

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

The mass segment accounted for significantly larger revenue share among the type segments in the market in 2020. A large number of manufacturers offering natural skincare products, which can be used on a regular basis while keeping product affordability in mind, is a primary factor boosting revenue growth of this segment.

The facial caresegment accounted for larger revenue share in the market in 2020, which can be attributed to rising preference for complex facial care routines among both men and women.

Based on end-use, the market is segmented into men, women, and children. The women segment led in terms of revenue share in the market in 2020.

In 2020, hypermarkets and retain chain segment dominated the other distribution channel segment in terms of revenue share. hypermarkets and retain chains deploy a strategy to provide natural and chemical-free categories to raise consumer interest and encourage a purchase decision from a range of products before buying.

Europe dominated other regional markets in 2020. Consumers in countries such as the U.K., Italy, France, and Germany are well informed about benefits of natural skin care products, and prefer natural, herbal, and organic care for skincare routines.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR as compared to that of other regional markets in the global natural skin care products market over the forecast period. Traditional Asian skin care routines have been gaining rapid popularity in countries across the globe, and the spa tourism trend in countries such as Thailand and others in the region is expected to support growth of the Asia Pacific market over the forecast period.

Some prominent players in the global natural skin care products market include Procter & Gamble, Estee Lauder, Mama Earth, Unilever, Clorox Co., Honest Co., The Body Shop, Loreal, FOM London Skincare, and Bloomtown.

Ask a Discount: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3961

Segments Covered in the Report

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global natural skin care product market report on the basis of type, product, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Mass

Premium

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Facial care

Body care

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Men

Women

Children

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Direct Selling

Hypermarkets & Retail Chain

E-commerce

Specialty Stores

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India South Korea Rest of APAC

Central & South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



Request for Customization: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3961

Browse More Trending Report

Laundry Detergent Market

Sun Care Products Market

E-Cigarette Market

Facial Care Products Market

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news