Carbonated Soft Drink Market To Reach USD 325.2 Billion By 2028

The global Carbonated Soft Drink Market Size was USD 221.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% through the forecast period. Carbonated soft drinks are aerated drinks with no or negligible alcohol content, manufactured using plain water, caffeine (only in cola-flavored sodas), high-fructose syrup, natural sweeteners, sugar substitutes, artificial flavors, coloring agents, and preservatives. These soft drinks offer a slightly acidic taste, with a pleasant tingling sensation due to the fizz. Manufacturers have been experimenting with these carbonated beverages, infusing them with a variety of fruit flavors, most commonly lemon, orange, and mango, to enhance their taste and increase the customer demand. The most popular soft drink brands consumed worldwide are Coca Cola, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Sprite, and Monster.

The global carbonated soft drink market is projected to gain immense traction in the coming years, given several factors favorable for market growth. The constantly surging demand for carbonated soft drinks among the younger generation, increasing demand for processed beverages and foods, the introduction of craft beer and sparkling water in enticing flavors, and the rising purchasing power of consumers act as the key propellers for the global market growth over the estimated timeframe. The growing awareness about health, increasing prevalence of lifestyle-induced diseases like diabetes and obesity, rapid adoption of fitness practices, and the rising initiatives to promote health & fitness have triggered the demand for sugar-free, zero-calorie carbonated energy drinks, such as the Coca Cola Diet Coke, Red Bull, and Monster. The escalating sales of premium soft drinks, including craft beer and seltzers, in innovative flavor combinations, rising demand for iced carbonated beverages like iced tea, and the growing demand for soft beverages flavored with exotic fruits and ingredients, with aesthetically appealing packaging designs, have further propelled the growth of the global carbonated soft drink market. The expanding workforces and the surging demand for ready-to-drink and functional beverages, especially among sports professionals and fitness enthusiasts are the other crucial factors accountable for the global market growth.

However, the market growth is challenged by specific factors over the forecast period. The increased involvement of the government into the manufacture of aerated soft beverages, stringent regulations in some countries regarding the sugar or caffeine content in these drinks, and the growing awareness about the adverse health effects of carbonated soft drinks are the factors predicted to hamper the global market growth.

Highlights of the report:

The soft drink products segment leads the global carbonated soft drinks market with the highest revenue share. Growing demand for carbonated soft drinks with a variety of distinct flavors, especially among millennials, is propelling the growth of this sector.

North America is a major regional segment of the global carbonated soft drinks market owing to increasing demand for processed beverages, increasing consumer health concerns, increasing recreational activities and sporting events, and surging demand for energy-fortified beverages.

Key market players include The Coca Cola Co., PepsiCo, Parle Agro, Asia Brewery, Dr. Pepper Snapple, Britvic Soft Drinks, Bickford’s Australia, Asahi Soft Drinks, F&N Foods, Kirin Beverage, Lotte Chilsung Beverage, Frucor Beverages, Tru Blu. Beverage, Suntory Beverage & Food, National Beverage.

For the purposes of this study, the global carbonated soft drinks market is based on the type of product, taste, distribution channels and regions in classification have been .

standard

diet

fruit flavor

etc

By Product (Revenue, $1 Billion, 2018-2028)

soft drink

sports and energy drinks

etc

By taste (sales, USD 1 billion, 2018-2028)

Cola

fruit based

etc

By Distribution Channel (Revenue, $1 Billion, 2018-2028)

Convenience

Hypermarkets And Supermarkets

Transport Terminal

Food Service Outlet

Online Store

Directly To The Consumer

Etc

By region (revenue, $1 billion, 2018-2028)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany England France Benelux rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Middle East and Rest of Africa



Key questions answered in the report

What is the market size and growth rate in the forecast year? What are the key factors driving the global Carbonated Soft Drinks market? What are the risks and challenges ahead of the market? Who Are the Global Key Players in This Soft Drinks Market? What are the trending factors affecting market share? What are the main outcomes of Porter’s five force model? Which are the global opportunities for expanding the Global Carbonated Soft Drinks Market?

