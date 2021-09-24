Citric Acid Market Analysis, Top Key Players, and Industry Statistics, 2027

The global Citric Acid Market is forecast to reach USD 4.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Citric acid is a weak acid that is formed in the tricarboxylic acid cycle or may be introduced with diet. Citric acid market is expected to witness substantial growth owing to the increasing demand for the product as a crucial ingredient in detergents, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products, among others. Growing demand for carbonated soft drinks will add to the demand of the market.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Citric Acid industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

Key participants include Metagenics, Tate & Lyle plc, Cargill, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Danisco A/S, MP Biomedicals, Kenko Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company, COFCO Biochemical, and Jungbunzlauer Company among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Citric acid helps in keeping canned and jarred foods fresh over a long period of time. It also helps in preventing fresh-cut fruits into turning brown, like apples. Citric acid helps thicken foods or give them slightly sour flavor.

Citric acid is popular in detergents due to its non-toxic, non-corrosive, antioxidant, and biodegradable properties. Surge in the preference for concentrated liquid detergents in the laundry segment will drive the demand for the citric acid market.

Acidulants are a chemical compound that bestows a sour, tart, or acidic flavor to the foods. They are different from acidity regulators, which are food additives intended to modify the food or enzyme stability. Citric acid is a typical acidulant.

Anhydrous citric acid is a tricarboxylic acid that is found in citrus fruits. It is used as an excipient in pharmaceutical preparations owing to its antioxidant properties. It helps in maintaining the stability of active ingredients and is used as a preservative. It controls the pH by acting as an acidulant and acts as an anticoagulant by chelating calcium in the blood.

The market in North America is expected to grow due to the demand in the food and beverage industry during the forecast period. Growing health awareness and deficiencies will propel the consumption of fruits rich in nutritional content. Additionally, the demand for products in the laundry application will boost the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Anhydrous

Liquid

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Acidulant

Preservative

Antioxidant

Flavoring Agent

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Benefits of Purchasing Global Citric Acid Market Report:

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports.

Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports. Analyst Support: Get your query resolved from our team before and after purchasing the report .

Get your query resolved from our team before and after purchasing the report Customer’s Satisfaction: Our team will assist with all your research needs and customizes the report .

Our team will assist with all your research needs and customizes the report Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

