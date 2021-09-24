Specialty Malt Market Revenue, Demand, Share, Size | Global Industry Analysis and Research Report 2028

The Specialty Malt Market is expected at USD 2,615.9 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3,950.7 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020. Malting is that the process of converting barley or other cereal grains into malt for application in brewing, distilling, or in foods and takes place in malting, sometimes called a malt house. Malt extract is often utilized in the brewing of beer. The drying step stops the sprouting, but the enzymes remain active thanks to the low temperatures utilized in base malt production.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Specialty Malt industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

Key participants in the specialty malt market are the malt manufacturers, suppliers, and regulatory bodies. The key players that are profiled in the report include Cargill (U.S.), Malteurop Groupe (France), GrainCorp Ltd. (Australia), Soufflet Group (France), and Axereal Group (France).

Further key findings from the Specialty malt report suggest:

By product, the Caramelized Malt section is that the foremost prominent segment and was estimated to account within the world specialty malt market in terms of both value and volume. The roasted Malt segment is anticipated to exhibit a healthy CAGR within the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region growing at a remarkable CAGR 6.9% during the analysis period. Some top producers of specialty malt include Japan, India, China, and Australia. Growth within the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to develop at an accelerated pace, which is particularly related to rapid urbanization and availability of cheap labor, especially in China; this can be often anticipated to boost the marketplace for malted beer. Europe is anticipated to exhibit steady growth for the consumption of beer within the approaching years. North America and geographic areas accounted for a cumulative share within the malt market.

Non-alcoholic beverages are gaining momentum in the market, particularly in the regions of Middle East. Non-alcoholic beers are brews with an alcohol level volume of less than 0.5%. Specialty malts play an important role in these beverages as they provide a distinct flavor along with the texture and color of the drink. They are also gaining traction owing to the rising health-conscious consumers as an option for sugary drinks.

The brewing segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the specialty malt market. The major factor contributing to the growth of the brewing segment for specialty malts is the growing popularity and demand for craft beer across the globe. Roasted malt, being the most popular flavored malt used for brewing, dominates the market for specialty malts. The ease of availability of a variety of roasted malts such as Vienna malt, Munich malt, and Belgian malt for craft beers is another driving factor for the specialty malts market.

Segments covered in the report:

By Type: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Crystal

Roasted Munich Malt Vienna Malt Belgian Malt

Dark

Other types

By Source: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Rye

Barley

Wheat

By Form: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Liquid Specialty Malts

Dry Specialty Malts

By Application: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Brewing

Distilling

Non-Alcoholic Malt beverages

Baking

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/specialty-malt-market

Identifying the basic business drivers, challenges, and tactics adopted:

The report provides intrinsic details and fluctuating aspects that influence the commercial dynamics of the Specialty Malt market along with integral factors of the rise in the demand for the product have been mapped across vital geographical regions.

An overview of the multifarious applications, business areas and the latest trends observed in the industry has been laid out by this study.

Various challenges overlooking the business and the numerous strategies employed by the industry players for successful marketing of the product have also been illustrated.

The research inspects the sales channels (indirect, direct, marketing) that companies have chosen for the primary product distributors and the superior clientele of the market.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

