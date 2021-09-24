Industrial Alcohol Market Size, Share, Analysis and Projection, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Industrial Alcohol Market was valued at USD 93.25 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 123.64 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 9.3%. Rising demand for organic solvents due to dynamic properties, including high octane number and flammability characteristics, will lead to an increase in demand for industrial alcohol in the transportation sector. It is a cleaner-burning fuel that is combined with gasoline and diesel fuels to decrease fuel consumption and emissions.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Industrial Alcohol industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

Some of the key market players are Cargill (US), Raizen Energia (Brazil), Green Plains Inc. (US), Cristalco (France), MGP Ingredients (US), The Andersons Inc. (US), Sigma Aldrich (US), Grain Processing Corporation (US), Greenfield Specialty Alcohols (Canada), and Flint Hills Resources (US)

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Isopropyl alcohol finds use among physicians, who rub the poisonous substance onto surfaces, tools and human bodies for its cooling and disinfecting properties. Isopropyl alcohol also is found in cosmetics, including lotions

Methyl alcohol primarily finds use as an industrial solvent. For example, paint remover and photocopier developers make use of it

Ethanol is a common ingredient in many cosmetics and beauty products. It acts as an astringent to help clean skin, in lotions as a preservative and to help ensure that lotion ingredients do not separate, and in hairsprays to help the spray adhere to hair

More than 97 percent of U.S. and other developed countries produce gasoline which contains ethanol, typically in a mixture called E10, made up of 10 percent ethanol and 90 percent gasoline, to oxygenate the fuel and reduce air pollution

Asia-Pacific regional segment of the Industrial Alcohol market is expected to remain highest growing segment during 2020-2028, at a CAGR of 10.8%, owing to increasing demand for healthy food and health consciousness in the region

Segments covered in the report:

On the basis of type, the industrial alcohol market has been segmented as follows:

Ethyl alcohol

Methyl alcohol

Isopropyl alcohol

Isobutyl alcohol

Others (sorbitol and maltitol)

On the basis of application, the industrial alcohol market has been segmented as follows:

Personal care products

Pharmaceuticals

Fuels

Food ingredients (excluding beverages)

Chemical intermediates & solvents

Others (home care products and reagents)

On the basis of source, the industrial alcohol market has been segmented as follows:

Sugar & molasses

Corn

Grains (excluding corn)

Fossil fuels

Others (whey, cellulosic materials, and algae)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028, and Volume Metric Tons-2028)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Identifying the basic business drivers, challenges, and tactics adopted:

The report provides intrinsic details and fluctuating aspects that influence the commercial dynamics of the Industrial Alcohol market along with integral factors of the rise in the demand for the product have been mapped across vital geographical regions.

An overview of the multifarious applications, business areas and the latest trends observed in the industry has been laid out by this study.

Various challenges overlooking the business and the numerous strategies employed by the industry players for successful marketing of the product have also been illustrated.

The research inspects the sales channels (indirect, direct, marketing) that companies have chosen for the primary product distributors and the superior clientele of the market.

