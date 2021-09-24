Probiotic Ingredients Market Size, Top Trends – Global Industry Revenue, Forecast to 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global Probiotic Ingredients Market was valued at USD 267.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 497.0 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 8.9%. The term ‘probiotic’ means “for life,” and it is used to name bacteria linked with beneficial effects for humans and animals. The advantages of food with added live microbes (probiotics) on human health, and in particular of milk products on children and other high-risk populations, are being increasingly encouraged by health experts.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Probiotic Ingredients industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

Some of the key market players are Kerry (Ireland), DowDuPont (US), CHR. Hansen (Denmark), Biogaia (Sweden), Probi (Sweden),Glac Biotech (Taiwan), Bifodan (Denmark), Lallemand (Canada), UAS Laboratories (US), and Biena (US)

Further key findings from the report suggest:

There are evidences from well-conducted clinical trials of beneficial health effects from probiotics in a range of clinical conditions

Probiotics are normally added to foods as a part of the fermentation process. The emphasis for prolonged survival of probiotics in the food matrix has resulted in the alteration in the functionality and efficacy of the food product

Probiotic bacteria have multiple and diverse influences on the host. Different organisms can influence the intestinal luminal environment, epithelial and mucosal barrier function, and the mucosal immune system

The numerous cell types affected by probiotics involve epithelial cells, dendritic cells, monocytes/macrophages, B cells, and T cells

The effectiveness of probiotics is related to their ability to survive in the acidic and alkaline environment of gut as well as their ability to adhere and colonize the colon

The Asia-Pacific segment is expected to reach USD 101.49 million by 2027 in this market. Many product manufacturers are concentrated in this region

The Probiotic Dietary Supplements application sub-segment is expected to register a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019-2027

Segments covered in the report:

Probiotic Ingredient Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027)

Bacteria Lactobacilli Bifidobacterum Streptococcus Other Genus

Yeast

Spore Formers

Probiotic Ingredients Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027)

Probiotic Food & Beverages

Probiotic Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed Probiotic

Probiotic Ingredients End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027)

Human Probiotics

Animal Probiotics

Probiotic Ingredients Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027)

Dry Form

Liquid Form

Bran and fiber

Regional Outlook (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Objective of Studies:

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Probiotic Ingredients market.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

