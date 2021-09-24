Organic Personal Care Market Size, Revenue, Comprehensive Research Study, Demand, Growth, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

The global Organic Personal Care Market is forecasted to reach USD 31.55 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The main reasons driving the growth of organic personal care market will be a rising need for natural health products and cosmetics for skincare and hair care, coupled with environmentally friendly products that are free from those hazardous chemicals. Moreover, these products are generally premium priced due to their attached psychological desire related to health benefits, which will further propel growth among populations with rising disposable incomes.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Organic Personal Care industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

Key participants include L’Oréal S.A., Aveda Corporation, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Body Shop International PLC, Burt’s Bees, The Hain Celestial Group, Amway Corporation, Yves Rocher, and Natura Cosméticos S.A. among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The main factors driving the growth of organic personal care market will be a rising need for natural health products and cosmetics for skincare and hair care, coupled with environmentally friendly products.

Increasing expenditure over the R&D department to manufacture cost-efficient products with the usage of available natural sources of raw material will further enhance growth. The strict regulations imposed by the government over the beauty product industry will enhance growth.

Moreover, the coronavirus has impacted this industry in a very different manner because the demand of some of its type segments like lip care, men’s grooming, oral care have seen a great fall but segments like soaps, sanitizers, body wash have enhanced so rapidly that manufacturers are not able to fulfill customer despite robust supply procedure.

Among the distribution channels, online retail stores are estimated to generate revenue of USD 12.18 billion in the forecasted period. This channel provides door to door services at a very reasonable price; therefore, it is forecasted to register maximum growth.

North America is leading the market for the past 3-4 years, and the study further reveals that it will continue to dominate in the period of 2018-2027. There is an increase in the consumption of natural beauty products in Mexico on account of increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of these products. Products having ingredients like turmeric and neem are expected to have a great impact on the organic personal care market.

The global market was led by the skincare segment in 2018. Rising anti-aging and skin concerns are major driving forces that influence consumer demand positively in this segment.

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Skin Care

Lip Care

Deodorant and Antiperspirant

Bath and Shower

Oral Care

Men’s Grooming

Ingredients Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Natural Surfactant

Emollients

Sugar polymers

Natural Preservatives

Active ingredients

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Online Retail Stores

Specialist Retail Stores

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Key questions answered:

Which of these regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, dominates market share?

What is the outcome of the COVID-19 Impact Analysis performed in the report?

What are the revenue estimations for every region in the Organic Personal Care market?

What is the current market valuation of each region and the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period?

What is the projected growth rate of the global Organic Personal Care market?

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

