Functional Apparel Market Size – Industry Statistics, Share, Analysis and Global Research Report, 2027

The global Functional Apparel Market is forecast to reach USD 519.04 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increase in health and wellness trend is one of the main influencing factors that has propelled the demand for explicitly athletic wear or sportswear items of various types of garments. Consumers around the world have been taking their fitness activity seriously into consideration by indulging in multiple sports and fitness activities.

Furthermore, the report discusses the business strategies undertaken by the companies to gain market share and a larger consumer base. It further provides details on the strategic initiatives taken by the companies to expand their business, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, partnerships & agreements, recent deals, government deals, and advancements in technologies and products.

Key Players:

Key participants include Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Asics Corporation, Hanes Brand Inc., Reebok, Jockey International Inc., Russell Brands LLC, PUMA S.E., Hugo Boss AG, and Columbia Sportwear Company, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In North America, the professional athletic segment accounted for 46.2% of the revenue share in 2019 and is anticipated to grow from USD 46.81 billion in 2019 to USD 80.37 billion. This can be due to their changing lifestyle and increased participation in sports activities.

Athletic footwear is designed to enhance comfort by reducing/eliminating injuries and aid in improving athletic efficiency. The increase in the occurrence of foot allergies and diseases drives the need for advanced features in athletic shoes and socks continuously. Textile industry manufacturers integrate cutting-edge technology into hosiery goods.

The hypermarket/supermarket segment is responsible for a larger market share of functional apparel because most of the products/ services are conveniently available at a low rate in such stores. These stores promote the availability of practical fashion items, both branded and private label

The rising need for eco-friendly products is intended to generate new opportunities for industry growth because of increasing health and environmental issues about many different kinds of fabrics. Technological developments such as anti-bacterial material, sweat-absorbent, and warmer clothing for cold climate are expected to see strong growth over the projected timeframe.

Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sportswear

Activewear

Protective Clothing

Footwear

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Professional Athletic

Armature Athletic

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Identifying the basic business drivers, challenges, and tactics adopted:

The report provides intrinsic details and fluctuating aspects that influence the commercial dynamics of the Functional Apparels market along with integral factors of the rise in the demand for the product have been mapped across vital geographical regions.

An overview of the multifarious applications, business areas and the latest trends observed in the industry has been laid out by this study.

Various challenges overlooking the business and the numerous strategies employed by the industry players for successful marketing of the product have also been illustrated.

The research inspects the sales channels (indirect, direct, marketing) that companies have chosen for the primary product distributors and the superior clientele of the market.

