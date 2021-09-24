Baby Personal Care Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis Report By Product, By End Use, By Region, 2027

The Global Baby Personal Care Market is forecast to reach USD 9.31 billion by 2027. The Baby Personal Care market is rising rapidly in the global market due to increase in women empowerment and rise in economic development and proliferation of awareness in baby care & nutrition. Improvement in medical science has also reduced the rate of child death, mostly in the developing countries, which is also helping to heighten the overall baby products market growth significantly.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Baby Personal Care industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

Key participants include Procter & Gamble Company, Abbott Nutrition, Marks & Spencer, Nestlé, Dabur, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, L’Oréal, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Carter’s. among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Amongst the end sales segment in baby product market, Hypermarkets segment is likely to continue being the dominator of the market with almost 26.8% of market possession by 2027 and would grow with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

E-Commerce segment in the last few years has gained a lot of consumer base due to the proliferation of internet user and online shoppers. The sub-segment will achieve the highest growth rate of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Newborn babies are newly born babies with up to 4 months of age. The newborn baby segment mostly requires the cosmetics & toiletries and Baby foods segments. The newborn babies segment will have a market share of 26.8% by the year 2027 and grow with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Baby Home Décor segment has all the baby furniture and playful baby room decorating products. This segment will be expected to get a market share of 6.5% by 2026.

APAC owing to its massive rise in E-commerce consumers for baby product in China, Japan, and India, and increase in Hypermarkets in India, is expected to grow highest in the baby product market with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

In March 2019, Motherland launched a baby products store in Hyderabad, India. The store will have all the high-end baby products to cater to the needs of the modern parents for their babies.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Safety & Entertainment Accessories

Primary Care Medicines

Stationery Kits

Baby Home Décor

Others

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Newborn

Infant

Toddler

Product Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Department Stores

Wholesale Shops

Retailers

Medical Stores

E-Commerce

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Objective of Studies:

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Baby Personal Care market.

