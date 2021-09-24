Bluetooth Speakers Market Analysis, Region & Country Revenue Share, & Forecast Till 2027

The global Bluetooth Speakers Market is forecast to reach USD 3.13 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Bluetooth speakers have the ability to stream audio content wirelessly and take up minimal space, as compared to other home theater systems. These speakers run on batteries and are perfect for outdoor purposes. Another advantage is their hassle-free maintenance, good functionalities, and increased durability, which will propel the demand for the market.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Bluetooth Speakers industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

Key participants include Harman International Industries Inc., Samsung Group, Bose Corporation, Apple Inc., VOXX Electronics Corp., Sony Corporation, Plantronics Inc., ULTIMATE EARS, Beats Electronics, and 4COM Technologies, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Easy to mount, long life, and minimal effort are some of the essential factors propelling the automotive Bluetooth industry. The emergence of novel in-car smartphone features, self-driving vehicles, and vehicle diagnostics are some of the factors that will push the industry forward in the coming years.

The increasing investment in smart vehicles and intelligent transportation will also boost the growth of the market. On the flip side, the slow data transfer rate, limited range, and inadequate security technology in Bluetooth are significant restraints on the market.

The major advantage of this type of Bluetooth is its ease of listening to music and share the social experience. It enables people to listen to music anywhere and anytime. The majority of the speakers are small and lightweight, which adds to their advantage.

The Asia Pacific held a significant share in 2019 with a valuation of over USD 0.28 billion, owing to its rapidly growing automobile sector, especially in emerging economies like China and India. These emerging economies being the major manufacturing hubs of the world, are also a base to the major players, which has benefited the automotive Bluetooth segment. Europe and North America are expected to show lucrative opportunities for growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Portable

Fixed

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany U.K France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Objective of Studies:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Bluetooth Speakers market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Bluetooth Speakers market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

