Cashew Milk Market Size Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Key Factors Forecast, 2027

The Global Cashew Milk Market is projected to reach USD 229.1 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of consuming dairy based cereal alternatives, and growing practices of vegan diet, concerns about antibody residues, or growth hormones in animal milk. Cashew Milk are often highly preferred by the patients who suffer from radioiodine cancer, eczema, eyesight problem, weaker bone density, hypercholesterolemia, and allergic to dairy based products. More than 16% European consumers try avoiding dairy products for these aids and cholesterol issues.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Cashew Milk industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

Key participants include Whitewave Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Daiya Foods Inc., Tofutti Brands Inc., SunOpta Inc., Fine Japan Co. Ltd., Hain Celestial Group, Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc., Nature’s Choice B.V., and Vitasoy Australia Products Pty. Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The overall nutritional supplement sales for children are expected to rise during the forecast period. It was observed that Chinese and Indian parents were willing to spend relatively large amounts of money on the health of their children in relation to family income.

A new trend emerging in the dietary supplements market is the need to use organic or sustainable ingredients. This trend is being driven by two fundamental shifts in this industry: the need to consume ‘healthier’ ingredients and consumers’ increasing concerns for sourcing ‘sustainable’ products

Variations in the price of the upstream product are expected to influence the production cost of organic Cashew Milk. The cost of production is also an important factor which could affect the market price.

Nutraceuticals & Baby Food sub-segment had a market share of 28.6% in 2019 due to its remarkable usage of the Cashew Milk based formulation for making end-use baby food products & nutritional additives.

In September 2019, Z Natural Foods announced the launch of cashew milk powder. The cashew nut flavor from the company makes a mild, dairy-free, flavorful experience of non-conventional milk and especially made for the vegetarian & lactose-free lifestyles.

So Delicious, a renowned vegan non-dairy based product company, released a new and organic almond cashew milk.

Market Segmentation:

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Online Retails

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Powder

Liquid

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals & Baby Food

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany U.K France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



Objective of Studies:

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Cashew Milk market.

