Chromebooks Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis, 2027

The global Chromebooks Market is expected to reach USD 14.03 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Chromebooks are fundamentally lightweight substitutes for laptops/tablets that function on ChromeOS, a Linux-based operating system, which uses Chrome browser for its operations. Chromebooks are developed to manage less processor-intensive and demanding jobs and are much less expensive as compared to Windows OS/ macOS counterparts.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Chromebooks industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

Key participants include Lenovo, HP, Asus, Dell, Google, Samsung, Acer, Huawei, Toshiba, and Sony, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By product type, Chromebook laptops contributed to the largest market share in 2019. These laptops make extensive use of cloud-computing as compared to traditional laptops and offer advantages such as the software applications that are not required to be saved or run on the built-in storage space of the device. This assists in speed and performance enhancement, improve pupil accomplishment, increases student’s enthusiasm and engagement amongst students, and better teacher-student interactions.

By screen type, the non-touchscreen held a larger market share in 2019. These kinds of screens are cheaper, doesn’t put added stress on batteries, leading to faster charge drainage, and are lighter in weight than touchscreens.

By application, the corporate sector is likely to grow at a rate of 10.1% in the forecast period. Chromebooks are beneficial for business usage, particularly as more and more business software move towards mobile apps and web clients such as apps offered on Google Play.

North America contributed to the largest market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 7.9% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the region is owing to the widespread usage of students in the schools’, colleges, universities. In the year 2017, over 60.0% of the demand for Chromebooks was from the education sector.

In April 2020, ASUS made an announcement about the introduction of the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436, which presents a striking and stylish convertible form factor, highlighting a frameless NanoEdge touchscreen to make the most out of the available display size.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Chromebook Laptops

Chromebook Convertibles

Chromebook Tablets

Screen Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Touchscreen

Non-Touchscreen

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Education Sector

Corporate Sector

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa



Objective of Studies:

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Chromebooks market.

