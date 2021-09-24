Acacia Protein Market Revenue, SWOT, PEST Analysis, Growth Factors, 2027

The Global Acacia Protein Market is projected to reach USD 982.1 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising awareness for the about food nutrition and dietary improvements. Also, Increase in confectionery, bakery, food & beverages, and sports drink consumption along with the rise in consumer awareness pertaining to health concerns is expected to support the market growth. Acacia contains nearly 25% of protein compared to cereal based proteins, which makes it a prominent alternatives of those proteins.

This market intelligence report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market, discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis, manufacturers, product types, and end-user applications to give a 360° overview of the global Acacia Protein industry. The study provides key information pertaining to the different elements that are propelling or restraining the growth of the sector. It draws accurate forecasts to estimate the prospective growth of the overall business.

Key Players:

Key participants include AIDP Inc., Axiom Foods Inc., Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd., Golden Grain Group Ltd., AcaciaBran Technologies, Nutrition Resource Inc., Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Shafi Gluco Chem Pvt. Ltd., The Green Labs LLC, and Top Health Ingredients Inc., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The overall dietary supplement sales for children are expected to rise during the forecast period. It was observed that Chinese and Indian parents were willing to spend relatively large amounts of money on the health of their children in relation to family income.

A new trend emerging in the dietary supplements market is the need to use organic or sustainable ingredients. This trend is being driven by two fundamental shifts in this industry: the need to consume ‘healthier’ ingredients and consumers’ increasing concerns for sourcing ‘sustainable’ products

The consumption of Acacia protein within the food & beverages increases the nutrition composition, power, and muscle mass of the human body, which has led to rapid adoption of the product in sports & energy nutrition and post-exercise foods & drinks.

Nutraceuticals & feed grade sub-segment had a market share of 28.6% in 2019 due to its remarkable usage of the Acacia protein based formulation for making end-use dietary & nutritional supplements.

In December 2019, Nexira launched a new premium nutritional brand Acacia gum and baobab.

In March 2020, Nutiva expanded its MCT Portfolio, having launched the new Organic MCT Protein line-up that includes prebiotic acacia fiber.

Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Protein Isolates

Protein Concentrates

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Powder

Paste

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals & Feed Grade

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



Identifying the basic business drivers, challenges, and tactics adopted:

The report provides intrinsic details and fluctuating aspects that influence the commercial dynamics of the Acacia Protein market along with integral factors of the rise in the demand for the product have been mapped across vital geographical regions.

An overview of the multifarious applications, business areas and the latest trends observed in the industry has been laid out by this study.

Various challenges overlooking the business and the numerous strategies employed by the industry players for successful marketing of the product have also been illustrated.

The research inspects the sales channels (indirect, direct, marketing) that companies have chosen for the primary product distributors and the superior clientele of the market.

