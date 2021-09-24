Automotive Electronic Expansion Valve Market Report by Growth, Margin: Global Forecast Report to 2027

Reports and Data has recently published a research report on global Automotive Electronic Expansion Valve market covering current market scenario with market developments throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2027. The aim of the report is to offer a comprehensive analysis of the Automotive Electronic Expansion Valve industry and help user/investor/reader to understand the current market scenario. The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research which is evaluated by experts and professionals in the industry. The report also offers in depth insights about market size, revenue growth, drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities along with key segments and regional bifurcation.

Market Overview:

The construction and manufacturing industry has gained rapid traction over the recent past and is expected to register robust revenue growth between 2021 and 2028 owing to rapid growth in the global population, beneficial government policies, rapid urbanization and industrialization. Increasing advancements in the manufacturing and construction sector, paradigm shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable construction activities, increasing adoption of smart homes and smart buildings and rising preference for superior waterproofing are key factors boosting market growth. Increasing focus on green construction and increasing renovation and redevelopment plans are further fueling market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The report sheds light on various product launches, license agreement, global position and financial standing of every player, and brand promotions. The key players in the global Automotive Electronic Expansion Valve market are highly competitive and are adopting strategies such as collaborations, R&D investments, mergers and acquisitions, product developments and joint ventures in order to gain a robust market footing and enhance their product base.

Leading companies operating in the global Automotive Electronic Expansion Valve market are:

DunAn,

CAREL INDUSTRIES,

Castel,

VOLGA,

Fujikoki Corp.,

Danfoss Group,

Zhejiang DUNAN Artificial Environment co., LTD,

Emerson Electric Co.,

and Parker-Hannifin Corporation,

Market segment analysis:

Regional Outlook:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany The U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Global Automotive Electronic Expansion Valve Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Electromagnetic Expansion Valves

Electric Expansion Valves

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Air Conditioning

Refrigeration

Others

