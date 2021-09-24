Global Ceramic Fibre Market to be Driven by the Rising Steel Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ceramic Fibre Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global ceramic fibre market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, product forms, end users, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2.6 billion

The market for ceramic fibre is being aided by the extensive use of ceramic fibre in various industries. It has low thermal conductivity and thermal density which enables temperature control which is crucial for furnaces in the steel industry. Ceramic fibre is deployed in steelmaking equipment as a lining material, hence propelling the market growth. It is also used to enhance the thermal efficiency of equipment while reducing heat loss which is consequently augmenting the market growth. In addition, the rising use of refractory ceramic fibre (RCF) in various applications owing to its heat resistance properties is providing impetus to the ceramic fibre industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Ceramic fibres are the accumulation of various amorphous and other synthetic mineral fibres and can withstand high-temperatures and thermal density. They are used as an insulation material and are primarily produced in the form of boards, bulk fibres, vacuum forms, textile, and paper, among others. Their excellent properties enable their deployment in major industries where high temperature resistance is required.

Based on types, the market is categorised into:

Refractory Ceramic Fibre (RCF)

Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) Wool

Others

The major product forms of ceramic fibre are:

Blanket

Module

Board Paper

Others

By end users, the market is divided into:

Iron and Steel

Refining and Petrochemical

Power Generation

Aluminium

Others

The major regional markets of ceramic fibre are:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The ceramic fibre industry is being driven by the rising use of ceramic matrix composite in various industries. The high temperature and corrosion resistance properties of ceramic matrix composite are increasing their use in high mechanical and thermal requirements in automotive, aerospace, and energy industries are expected to aid the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for clean energy and fuel efficiency in automobiles and aircraft is anticipated to propel the industry growth. As ceramic matrix composites can reduce the overall weight of vehicles and aircraft, they are used as a substitute for nickel alloys for energy optimisation and engine propulsion which is projected to fuel the market growth of ceramic fibre.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Morgan Advanced Materials, Unifrax, Luyang Energy-saving Materials Co., Ltd., IBIDEN, HarbisonWalker International, Isolite Insulating Products Co., Ltd., and NUTEC, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

