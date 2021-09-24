Food And Beverage Mechanical Seals Market Share and Size | Industry Revenue Forecast, Key Players, Demand Analysis Till 2027

The global food and beverage mechanical seals market is forecasted to reach USD 512.7 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rising demand for leakage prevention is the main reason that accounted for the growth of the food and beverage mechanical seals market. These beverage and food processing seals are available in different and several designs depending on their specific machinery or product types and the functions for which they are used.

With the increasing adoption of processed foods, which is likely to trigger the growth of the beverage and food market, the food industry is likely to register growth in emerging economies. With the regulations implied by the regulatory bodies for the food application industries to suit the respective needs of the ingredients used and production processes of this market, the industry players are bound to comply with these restrictions. Furthermore, due to rapid industrialization in emerging economies in the regions like South Korea, China, and Japan, the expansion of waste & wastewater industries and chemical processing is estimated to propel the demand for mechanical seals in the Asia Pacific in coming years. Owing to the development of infrastructure and on-going advancements in the HVAC industry, North America and Europe held a significant share of the global mechanical seals market.

The COVID-19 impact:

Like many sectors, COVID-19 is affecting this sector too. Countries are locked down, and workers are sent for quarantine, due to which industries are completely shut down. By Q3 of 2020, mining industries in China are expected to resume normal operations as enterprises indicated towards the return of their employers. Moreover, producers of iron ore are least impacted by this pandemic. Major companies like BHP and Vale are experiencing no serious impact on their operations because of the COVID-19 virus. Due to the tight supply of iron ore from Brazil because of heavy rains and the mills in China having the limited reach to the domestic supplies of iron ore, the prices of iron ore reached above USD 90 per ton.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the design segment for the food and beverage mechanical seals market, balanced and unbalanced designs are estimated to register the highest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecasted period. Balanced mechanical seals are suitable for handling liquids that have the low lubricating capacity and have the ability to sustain higher pressures.

The product type segment of this market is led by metal materials, and it will continue to dominate with an estimate to register the highest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecasted period. In a seal, it is used in a wide variety of elements, which, in turn, drives its demand in various applications. In addition to this, considerable freedom of design is offered by metals, since they are not restricted by the chemical limitations and temperature, unlike other materials.

The application type segment of this market is led by meat, poultry, and seafood type, and it will continue to dominate the market with an estimate to register the highest CAGR of 3.8% during the forecasted period. The huge production and demand for these products accompanied by rapid urbanization and changing patterns in the consumption of food in regions like South America and APAC are expected to drive this market in the industrial segment by 2027.

Among the regions, Europe is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecasted period. Europe will lead this segment growth owing to the growing food production and processing. Moreover, the presence of strict regulations regarding the use of seals in various beverage & food applications propels the demand for these products in this region.

Key participants include SKF (AB SKF), Flowserve Corporation, John Crane (Smiths Group plc), Trelleborg AB, EnPro Industries, Inc.( Garlock GmbH), Dover Corporation (Waukesha Bearings), SHV(ERIKS Group), Freudenberg SE, Tenneco Inc. (Federal-Mogul LLC), Fenner Group Holdings Limited(Hallite Seals) among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Food and Beverage Mechanical Seals market on the basis of type, application, design, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Metals

Face materials

Elastomers

Other Type

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Bakery and confectionary

Meat, poultry, and seafood

Dairy products

Alcoholic beverages

Non-alcoholic beverages

Others

Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Balanced and unbalanced mechanical seals

Single spring and multiple spring mechanical sheets

Pusher and Non-pusher type mechanical sheets

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



