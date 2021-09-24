Hydrocolloids Market Competitive Landscape, Business Opportunities, and Industry Analysis Report by 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Humectants Market was valued at USD 20.06 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 35.4 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3%. It is the agent that prevent moisture loss and keep the surface hydrated and moisturized and can be found in various cosmetic products like creams, gels, lip balms and lotions. They are even used in F&B industry to retain the moisture and keep them fresh for a longer duration while increasing their shelf-life. Apart from moisturization, it provides other benefits like exfoliation, enhancing the texture, makes skin soft and smooth and prevents dryness. They also acts like magnets and attracts water molecules from the surrounding into the skin. Humectants are extensively used in the industry as an additive to enhance the shelf-life of food products. The advantages of humectants life safe, odor less, lack of extreme flavors, nutritional value and easy availability is expected to boost the demand in industry. Adding humectants to food products enables it to reduce the microbial activity, enhances stability and maintains the texture, taste, smell and quality of the food product. Increase in need for increasing the shelf-life of products and growing demand for healthy and nutritional food products is expected to drive the market of humectants. Humectants play a crucial role in keeping the food safe for consumption. Unsafe food is expected to lead to a vicious cycle of diseases affecting infants, children and elderly. According to a report by World Health Organization (WHO), around 40% of the children below 5 years of age are suffering from foodborne diseases while approximately 125,000 deaths occur every year due to malnutrition and food poisoning in children. The government is taking initiatives to urge people on consuming safe and healthy food to prevent deaths due to unsafe consumption.

Some key factors like increasing demand for humectants in F&B industry applications, increasing demands for functional and nutritional food products, increasing number of deaths caused due to food poisoning, foodborne diseases, malnutrition, increasing awareness among people regarding food safety, increased need for enhancing the shelf-life and maintain the taste, quality and nutritional value of products for a longer period of time is expected to drive the industry. However, lack of awareness, strict regulations on quality standard of humectants and volatility in the prices of raw materials is expected to hamper the market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market is growing at a CAGR of 1% in Asia Pacific followed by Europe and North America, with 7.1 % and 7.0% CAGR, respectively. Growing demand for humectants as additives and moisturizing agents in cosmetic industry is fueling up the industry.

As of 2018, Sugar alcohol segment is the dominating Humectants which holds 42.4% of the global market. European regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America regions.

Moisture affects the microbial activity that accelerates certain chemical changes leading to a change in the texture, taste, color and aroma of product. Humectants prevent this by controlling the moisture changes in the product due to its surrounding humidity fluctuations.

Humectants can be synthetic and natural. Salt and sugar are the most commonly used natural humectants in industry while some of the natural humectants like honey, egg yolk, egg white and molasses are used to keep it fresh for a longer duration.

In military and space industry, the demand has increased significantly, and it can maintain the quality of meat products for a longer period of time without the need for refrigeration.

The key manufacturers are developing new strategies to improve the product value and develop products that are more environment and user friendly. For example, PepsiCo. Announced, since glycerin is still considered as ‘non-acceptable ingredient’ in most of the US countries, it is developing alternatives that will serve the same functionality as that of glycerin but also be label-friendly.

Humectants can control the moisture especially in humid climate, thereby, reducing the microbial activity taking place in the food and are widely used as additive to preserve it for a longer duration.

Based on extensive research the manufacturers are introducing new humectants in industry for better performance. For example, Xylitol, a natural sweetener occurring in fruits can be extracted and used to stay in the mouth for a longer period of time like gums and mints.

Glycerol is widely used as humectant in products to prevent the drying out of food products. It is mainly obtained from vegetable oils and soya fat. However, Glycerols are proved to cause headaches, high sugar levels, eye, and skin irritation.

Key participants include Cargill (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.). E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Roquette Frères (France), BASF SE, Lubrizol, Lipo Chemicals, Vantage Specialty Ingredients, Batory Foods.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Humectants market on the basis of source type, product type, application type and region:

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Synthetic

Natural Animal-based Plant-based



Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Sugar alcohol

Glycerol

Alpha hydroxyl acids & Polysaccharides

Glycols

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Food & Beverages Bakery & confectionery products Beverages Functional & Nutritional food Others

Oral & Personal care

Pharmaceuticals

Animal feed

Others

Itchy skin Application

Corticosteroid creams and ointments

Other creams and ointments

Oral medications

Regional (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



