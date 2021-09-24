Egg Replacers Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Egg Replacers Market was valued at USD 973.1 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,458.5 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 5.29%. Egg replacer is a commercial powdered product developed explicitly as a substitute for eggs in baking, or it may be an ingredient or combination of ingredients that work to replicate the action of eggs in a recipe. The shifting products and interest from eggs to plant-based egg alternatives induced by various factors, including some considerations that are more related to consumers and others that are of remarkable importance to food makers. While many of these factors are arguably crucial to both groups, they have been organized into predominantly consumer-driven considerations and mostly food manufacturer-driven considerations below. Notably, there are virtually no consumers who seek out it as a central component in processed foods. At the same time, there are many kinds of consumers who explicitly seek out egg-free labels.

Growing consumer interest in plant-based diets as plant-based foods are associated with positive health effects and sustainability. Users may seek egg-free options to avoid cholesterol and allergies and to support a sustainable and animal-friendly product, brand, or company. Food allergies egg is one of the most common food allergens. According to the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act (FALCPA), as one of the eight major food allergens, the presence of egg must be published on a food product or on its ingredient statement to inform consumers of its presence in the processed food. The presence of this one component can dissuade consumers from seeking allergen-free options. Food safety Chickens can carry Salmonella bacteria, which can be transferred to eggs even before the shells have formed. Salmonella induces an estimated 1 million cases of foodborne illness in the U.S. annually. Moreover, antibiotic therapy of egg-laying hens has linked with the five developments of antibiotic-resistant strains of Salmonella. Liquid products are typically pasteurized to kill pathogens before they are sold. Still, they pose a risk nonetheless due to their high potential for bacterial contamination and because they exhibit moisture level and nutrient profile that support bacterial growth. Nutrition and health Eggs contain significant levels of cholesterol, unlike plant-based ingredients, which are naturally cholesterol-free. While saturated fat is likely a more prominent contributor to total blood cholesterol levels, dietary cholesterol is still of concern, especially to specific groups of people such as those with familial hypercholesterolemia. Since a food product’s cholesterol content must be labeled on the U.S. Moreover, refrigeration is required for liquid egg products, and frozen storage is needed for frozen egg products.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By application, the market has been categorized into Bakery & Confectionery, Savories, Sauces, Dressings, and Spreads among others. The sauces, dressings & spreads segment is projected to have the highest growth rate as egg replacers are widely being used in these applications owing to their better emulsification and binding properties.

Nutrition Facts panel so that it is always visible to buyers, removing the cholesterol by replacing eggs with a plant-based egg alternative can render products significantly more attractive to health-conscious consumers. Food manufacturer-driven considerations handling and storage Liquid products are frequently used in the food industry but are highly fragile and have a short shelf life and thus must be quickly used once the container has been opened, thereby increasing the waste associated with using liquid egg products.

The dairy protein segment is projected to be the largest market in 2017 among all other ingredients. Dairy proteins are enhanced with nutrients and offer properties like that of eggs. An increase in the usage of dairy proteins as an emulsifier, binding, and foaming agents in various bakery, sauces, and dressing applications has been driving its demand over the last few decades.

The United States food industry is fascinated by aspects such as consumer demand, allergen reduction, improved food safety, healthier nutritional profiles.

Glanbia(Ireland) acquires SlimFast(US) for USD 350 million in the year 2018, SlimFast has a strong position in formats including ready to drink (RTD) and ready to mix (RTM) powder products as well as a new ‘Advanced Nutrition’ range which includes high-protein, high fiber, gluten-free meal replacement shakes and smoothies. The agreement will help Glanbia’s strategic ambition to extend the reach to the nutrition portfolio to match with the consumer needs.

Key participants include Cargill (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Glanbia Plc (Ireland), Kerry Group (Ireland), and Corbion (Netherlands).

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Egg Replacers market based on

Ingredient (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Dairy Protein

Starch

Algal Flour

Soy-Based Products

Others

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Plant

Animal

Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Dry

Liquid

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Bakery& Confectionery

Savories

Sauces, Dressings, and Spreads

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



