Infant Formula Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Infant Formula market was valued at USD 17.57 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 29.94 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8%. Infant formula sales have been developing thanks apace to the rise in the birth rate and increase and high per capita financial gain. Globally, the expansion in the baby formula market is driven by a growing socio-economic class population. The Asia Pacific is foreseen to advance at the best rate, particularly driven by the large population base and rapid commercial development. Growing-up milk, a kind of baby formulas, is meant to satisfy toddlers’ growing desires and might be consumed as a part of a diet. It may be used as a biological process drink or together with different foods.

An increasing need for prebiotics and dairy milk protein to satisfy the requirements of the growing population is a crucial factor in driving the Infant formula ingredient market. The dynamics of the infant formula ingredients market should be defined by a high degree of supervision and regulations by international organizations. For instance, all primary ingredients, such as lipids, carbs, and protein, should have a minimum-maximum range for effectiveness. Another critical element is that the scope of nutrients should remain unimpaired throughout the shelf-life of infant formula ingredients. In the US., such regulations for approval of infant formula ingredients are due to the combined effort of WHO and FDA. In the coming years, specific methods are anticipated to expand increased stress among the players. It is essential to evaluate clinical manifestations of cow milk allergy for a more suitable formulation.

The global Infant Formula Ingredients market is segregated based on Ingredient as Carbohydrates, Fats & Oils, Proteins, Vitamins, Minerals, Prebiotics, and Others. Based on Form, the global Infant Formula Ingredients market is segmented in Powder and Liquid & Semi-Liquid. Based on Origin, the global Infant Formula Ingredients market is segmented in Cow Milk, Soy, Protein Hydrolysates, and Other Sources. Carbery Food Ingredients Limited (Ireland) produces a comprehensive range of whey proteins for infant formula and nutritional solutions that include targeted molecular weight profiles, specific mineral compositions, and microbiological profiles. Carbery Foods is actively advancing research that will enable customers to enhance the role of maternal nutrition and the early days of an infant’s life. The fundamental analysis is wide-ranging and includes a focus on specialized nutritional formulae. Next in 2020, Carbery is a now a new member of the Sustainable Agriculture Initiative (SAI) Platform; The SAI is the prime global food & drink value chain initiative for sustainable agriculture. Food companies and retailers are the largest purchasers of agricultural raw materials. This membership will ensure a persistent, growing, and safe supply of agricultural raw materials, which is produced sustainably.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Infant formula is not officially a pharmaceutical product, though in many cases the manufacturers are pharmaceutical companies. If infant formula were to be categorized as a pharmaceutical, under U.S. law it would have to be assessed for both its safety and its effectiveness

Infant formula composition and labelling are regulated in both the UK (via EU directives) and the US, but there are some specific differences in ingredients permissible and in the labelling of these products

Infant formula in the US does not have to be fortified with iron to an amount considered optimal in the EU and the UK, but the maximum amount permitted is much higher than allowed in the EU

The EU Commission Directive 2006/141/EC disallows health claims on infant formula (with the exception of a specific controlled claim related to protein allergencity)

When placing a new infant formula on the market, manufacturers must notify the competent national authority in the case of EU regulations or notify the FDA in the case of US regulations

The Specialty Formula application sub-segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during 2020-2028

Asia-Pacific regional segment of the Infant Formula market is expected to remain highest growing segment during 2020-2028, at a CAGR of 7.4%

Some of the key market players are Arla Foods Amba, Vitablend Nederland B.V., Carbery Food Ingredients Limited, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Aarhuskarlshamn AB, Royal Frieslandcampina N.V., Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Companies considered and profiled in this market study:

Arla Foods Amba, Vitablend Nederland B.V., Carbery Food Ingredients Limited, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Aarhuskarlshamn AB, Royal Frieslandcampina N.V., Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S.

Based on Type, the market has been segmented as follows:

Carbohydrates

Fats & Oils

Proteins

Vitamins

Minerals

Prebiotics

Others (Probiotics, Nucleotides, and Emulsifiers)

Based on the Source, the market has been segmented as follows

Cow Milk

Soy

Protein hydrolysates

Others (Goat milk and camel milk)

Based on Application, the market for infant formula ingredients has been segmented as follows

Growing-Up Milk (Infants over 12 months)

Standard Infant Formula (0–6-month-old infants)

Follow-On Formula (6–12 month-old infants)

Specialty Formula

Based on the Form, the market for infant formula ingredients has been segmented as follows:

Powder

Liquid & semi-liquid

Ready-to-drink

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028, and Volume Metric Tons-2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



