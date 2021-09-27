Membrane Architecture Market Revenue Trends, Company Serge Ferrari, Mehler, Heytex, Sattler And More, Revenue Share Analysis 2027

Reports and Data has recently published a research report on global Membrane Architecture market covering current market scenario with market developments throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2027. The aim of the report is to offer a comprehensive analysis of the Membrane Architecture industry and help user/investor/reader to understand the current market scenario. The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research which is evaluated by experts and professionals in the industry. The report also offers in depth insights about market size, revenue growth, drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities along with key segments and regional bifurcation.

Market Overview:

The construction and manufacturing industry has gained rapid traction over the recent past and is expected to register robust revenue growth between 2021 and 2027 owing to rapid growth in the global population, beneficial government policies, rapid urbanization and industrialization. Increasing advancements in the manufacturing and construction sector, paradigm shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable construction activities, increasing adoption of smart homes and smart buildings and rising preference for superior waterproofing are key factors boosting market growth. Increasing focus on green construction and increasing renovation and redevelopment plans are further fueling market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The report sheds light on various product launches, license agreement, global position and financial standing of every player, and brand promotions. The key players in the global Membrane Architecture market are highly competitive and are adopting strategies such as collaborations, R&D investments, mergers and acquisitions, product developments and joint ventures in order to gain a robust market footing and enhance their product base.

Leading companies operating in the global Membrane Architecture market are:

Serge Ferrari

Mehler

Heytex

Sattler

Sioen

Verseidag

Hiraoka

Seaman Corp

Saint-Gobain

Chukoh Chem

Naizil

ObeiKan

Sika

Atex Membrane

Taconic-AFD

Kobond

Yilong

Xinyida

Sijia

Jinda

Veik

Guardtex

Market segment analysis:

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

Polyester Fabric

Glass Fabric

ETFE Sheeting

Other

By Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)

Tensile Architecture

Tents

Sun Shading and Sun Screening

Print Applications

Other

Regional Outlook:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany The U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Key questions addressed in the global Membrane Architecture market report:

Which leading players are operating in the global Membrane Architecture market?

What factors are expected to hamper global Membrane Architecture market growth throughout the forecast period?

What are the key factors expected to boost global revenue growth between 2021 and 2028?

Which application segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which regional market is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to register fastest revenue growth over the forecast period?

