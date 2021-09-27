Food Enzymes Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2027

The current report on the Food Enzymes Market provides a comprehensive assessment of the business vertical and offers a comprehensive overview of the industry along with its key segments. The growing technological developments and research advancements are contributing to the expansion of the market, according to the latest report published by Reports and Data. The report offers significant insight into key elements of the market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, strategic expansions, market size and share, growth prospects, threats. The report also sheds light on the factors influencing the growth of the market, particularly the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report discusses in detail the extensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the supply chain, demands, trends, and overall dynamics of the Food Enzymes market. It also offers a futuristic growth outlook of the Food Enzymes market in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Enzyme Market was valued at USD 2.75 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.91 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7 %. Enzymes are a type of protein molecules that are available in all living things. They speed up chemical reactions, in many cases increasing the rate of reaction millions of times. They also help digestion, cut and metabolize waste in humans and animals, as well as play a crucial role in muscle contraction. Enzymes have been used in the production of food, like dough making. This is done by removal from plants or animals or may be done by fermentation from micro-organisms.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to provide an advantage to the reader. This segment focuses on the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. The report also sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others, to offer a better understanding of the market. The report also offers insights into revenue, gross profit margin, financial standing, market position, product portfolio, and other vital aspects of each player. The report also includes a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

British Foods Plc. (ABF)

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Amano Enzyme Co. Ltd.

BASF

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

DowDuPont

Kerry Group PLC

Novozymes

Royal DSM N.V.

Aum Enzymes

Further key findings from the report suggest

In March 2019, DSM launched Maxilact® Smart, a lactase enzyme that enables a notable increase in production efficiency and capacity, while allowing dairy producers to meet growing demand for lactose-free dairy products.

Increasing product demand in food and animal feed application because of its proteinaceous nature is expected to boost market growth.

Enzymes are commonly used in the baking industry, fruit juice & cheese manufacturing, and brewing. The carbohydrase segment dominated the overall food enzymes market share in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Consumers are shifting their choice from regular staple food to nutrient-enhanced healthy food products, thereby fostering the growing demand for enzymes in the food & beverages industry.

Development of fermentation techniques for the production of microbial enzymes helps in providing an extensive supply of enzymes. Bacteria, fungi, and yeast are used for the biosynthesis of various enzymes that are further used in several commercial applications.

Asia-Pacific regional segment of the food enzyme market is expected to remain highest growing segment during 2019-2027, at a CAGR of 8.2%, owing to the rising awareness, market potential for existing products, and unexplored application segments.

Lipases were valued at 308.3 million in 2019 and are expected to reach 500.45 million in 2027 due to increased use of this enzyme in food industry which promotes market growth.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the food enzymes market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. The scope of the report can be defined as:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Food Enzymes market on the basis of type, source, application, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Carbohydrase

Protease

Lipase

Polymerases

Nucleases

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Beverages

Processed foods

Dairy products

Bakery products

Confectionery products

Others (meat, poultry, and fish tenderizing)

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Microorganisms

Bacteria

Fungi

Plants

Animals

Regional Analysis:

The report offers clear insights into the regional bifurcation of the market with regards to the regions where the market has already established its prominence. Furthermore, it analyzes the key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and the presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offer a country-wise analysis to offer a panoramic view of the market.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Food Enzymes Market Report Offers:

Deep insights into the Food Enzymes market landscape

Key details about the regional segmentation of the Food Enzymes market

Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Food Enzymes industry

Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

