Nutraceutical Products Market Revenue, Company Profile, Key Trend Analysis & Forecast, 2020–2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Nutraceutical Products Market was USD 253.0 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026. A variety of terms have appeared worldwide, such as nutraceuticals, medifoods, vitafoods, functional foods, and the more traditional dietary supplements and fortified foods. However, the term functional foods have become the predominant one even though several organizations have attempted to differentiate this emerging food category. Nutraceutical products are considered as the food or a part of food that delivers nutritional value to the diet. It is also called as a functional food that contains standardized nutrient and pharmaceutical-grade. These supplements act as source for a dietary supplement to the body through diet & works to prevent diseases. With cumulative educational level, people are becoming ready to accept diverse types of food & beverages that have added nutritional supplements. Hence with this change, nutraceutical products are gaining a traction across the world.

The Global Nutraceutical Products Market Forecast to 2027 published by Reports and Data takes a comprehensive approach towards studying the key trends influencing the growth of this sector. The research focuses on the changes and progress in the business context due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. The report evaluates key aspects of the sector to predict the impact of the pandemic on the growth of the market.

The report evaluates the latest scenario and is updated with the current alterations in the economy due to COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak has resulted in some major changes in the current scenario. The study evaluates the current market scenario along with the COVID-19 effects on the present and future scenarios. The industry has recently observed a drastic change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report gives a precise estimation to help readers understand the impact of the pandemic on the concerned market in the forecast years and help combat challenges that may arise in the future.

The report gives an accurate and elaborate evaluation of the market for the forecast period to gain an understanding of the global sector for formulating better investment approaches. The study further explores and provides in-depth analysis of current market dynamics and recent trends, with special emphasis on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks.

The competitive landscape of the Nutraceutical Products market is intense as players are actively engaged in the technological advancements, product developments, product pricing, research innovations, and other growth tactics.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the nutraceutical products market on the basis of source, products, distribution channel, and region:

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Proteins & Amino Acids

Probiotics

Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Vitamins

prebiotics

Carotenoids

Minerals

Others

Products (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Food Snacks Confectionery Bakery Dairy Infant Nutrition Others

Beverages Beverages Health Drinks Energy Drinks Juices Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverage Others

Dietary Supplements Vitamins Fatty Acids Minerals Proteins Botanicals Enzyme



Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Conventional Stores Grocery Stores Mass Merchandisers Warehouse Online retail

Pharmacies/Drugstores

Specialty Stores Bakery Stores Confectionery Stores Gourmet Stores Health Centers Cosmetic Stores



In-depth regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report also offers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer a better understanding of the market. The graphical data is represented in the form of charts, diagrams, tables, tables, and other representations to provide clear understanding of crucial data.

