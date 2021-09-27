Bovine Serum Albumin Market Size, Revenue Growth Factors & Trends, Key Player Strategy Analysis, 2020–2028

According to the analysis of Reports and Data The Bovine Serum Albumin Market is accounted for a value of USD 256.7 Million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 324.9 Million by 2028. Bovine serum albumin has several biochemical applications, including ELISAS (enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay), immunoblots, and immunohistochemistry. Because bovine serum albumin could be a small, stable, moderately non-reactive protein, it’s often used as a blocker in immunohistochemistry. During immunohistochemistry, this is the process that uses antibodies to detect antigens in cells, tissue sections is usually produced with bovine serum albumin blockers to bind nonspecific binding sites. The BSA blocker improves sensitivity by minimizing background signal because the sites are covered with the moderately non-reactive protein. Bovine serum albumin is employed to stabilize some enzymes during the digestion of DNA and to forestall adhesion of the enzyme to reaction tubes, pipette tips, and other vessels.

The Global Bovine Serum Albumin Market report presents a comprehensive analysis of the Bovine Serum Albumin market by offering valuable insights to assist the businesses and key players in formulating fruitful strategies during the forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data to provide an assessment of key segments and sub-segments, revenue, industrial chain analysis, and demand and supply data. The report also sheds light on the technological breakthroughs and product advancements happening in the Bovine Serum Albumin market. According to the report, the Bovine Serum Albumin industry is likely to witness significant growth over the projected timeline.

The report also covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bovine Serum Albumin market and major segments. The pandemic has affected every industry vertical either positively or negatively. The report discusses in detail the changes in the demands and trends and the major challenges of the market created due to the pandemic. The report also offers a thorough current and future analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the market.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Bovine Serum Albumin market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Bovine Serum Albumin market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (US)

Merck KGAA (Germany)

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc (Japan)

Proliant Biologicals (US)

Kraeber & Co Gmbh (Germany)

Rockland Immunochemicals Inc (US)

Rocky mountain biologicals (US)

BelHealth investment partners

LLC (US)

Bio-Techne Corporation (US)

Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd (Israel)

LGC Group (UK)

Promega Corporation (US)

Biological Industries (Israel)

Serion GmbH (Germany)

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Bovine Serum Albumin market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

Further key findings from the bovine serum albumin market market report suggest

The APAC segment holds a variety of growth opportunities for pharmaceutical firms and drug maker’s manufacturers. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 4.3% in the analysis period. In the APAC segment, China is the most extensive market for pharmaceutical products due to its large consumer base and growing interest in health and well-being, the demand for pharmaceutical commodities is expanding. This would stimulate the growth of bovine serum albumin in this region.

Blood albumin does not have a monopoly on the albumin market with its major competitor being, in some applications, milk protein. The cloning of the albumin gene may, in future, allow for recombinant techniques to produce albumin that will take a significant share of the market away from animal sourced albumins.

P&G Acquired the Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in the year 2020, this acquisition enables P&G to expand its successful consumer health care business by adding a fast-growing portfolio of differentiated, physician-supported brands across a broad geographic footprint. It also provides P&G with substantial health care commercial and supply capabilities, deep technical mastery, and proven consumer health care leadership that will complement P&G’s existing consumer Health Care capabilities and brands such as Vicks, Metamucil, Pepto-Bismol, Crest, and Oral-B.

A fetal bovine serum is an excellent cell growth supplement and generally favored over other types of cell culture sera. Its high levels of nutrients and optimal integration of growth factors make fetal bovine serum albumin the most efficient cell growth promoter for virtually any cell culture system. Besides, the significantly lower content of antibodies compared to adult and newborn sera minimize the risk of antibody cross-reaction with cells in culture. This serum has been obtained from blood aseptically collected in USDA approved abattoirs in the United States of America. This serum was aseptically prepared and sterilized in the US.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented bovine serum albumin on the basis of form, grade, end user and region:

On the basis of form, the market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Dry

Liquid

On the basis of grade, the market for bovine serum albumin has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Technical- & diagnostic-grade

Reagent/Research-grade

Food-grade

On the basis of end user, the market for bovine serum albumin has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Life sciences industry Drug delivery Cell culture Diagnostics

Research Institutes

Food industry

Feed industry

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

