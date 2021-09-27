Rice Milk Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Industry Outlook, Forecast, 2020-2027

The Global Rice Milk Market is projected to reach USD 251.3 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of consuming dairy based cereal alternatives, and growing practices of vegan diet, concerns about antibody residues, or growth hormones in animal milk. Rice milk are often highly preferred by the patients who suffer from CMA, radioiodine cancer, LI, eczema, and allergic to dairy based products. More than 16% European consumers try avoiding dairy products for these aids and cholesterol issues. Rice milk has been a great alternatives, and many rice based food & beverage products are being produced to support the demand chain formed by the consumers.

The report evaluates the latest scenario and is updated with the current alterations in the economy due to COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak has resulted in some major changes in the current scenario. The study evaluates the current market scenario along with the COVID-19 effects on the present and future scenarios.The industry has recently observed a drastic change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report gives a precise estimation to help readers understand the impact of the pandemic on the concerned market in the forecast years and help combat challenges that may arise in the future.

The report further analyzes the factors and initiatives contributing to the growth of the market.

The competitive landscape of the Rice Milk market is intense as players are actively engaged in the technological advancements, product developments, product pricing, research innovations, and other growth tactics. Moreover, the report also provides insightful data about business alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate and government deals, product launches and brand promotions, and others. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the company profiles and offers strategic recommendations to the key market players and new emerging players to gain a robust footing in the market.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study:

Panos Brands LLC, Pureharvest Pty Ltd, Gan Teck Kar Foods, Stratum Nutrition, SunOpta Inc., Fine Japan Co. Ltd., The Bridge S.R.L, Vitasoy Australia Products Pty. Ltd., Nature’s Choice B.V., and SunOpta Inc.

Segments covered in the Report:

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Online Retails

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Powder

Liquid

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals & Baby Food

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



The report also offers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer a better understanding of the market. The graphical data is represented in the form of charts, diagrams, tables, tables, and other representations to provide clear understanding of crucial data.

