Food Emulsifiers Market Share, Key Market Players, Trends & Forecast, 2020–2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Emulsifiers Market was valued at USD 2,976.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,504.7 Million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3%. Food Emulsifiers are additives that help in stabilizing emulsions during food production. Food emulsifiers also provide smoothness and elasticity to food products and thus are used for manufacturing of noodles, spaghetti, and macaroni. Rising demand for processed instant food provides significant growth opportunities to the Food Emulsifiers market was valued at USD 2,976.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,504.7 Million market. Emulsifiers also find application in the manufacturing of beverages as it helps in extending the shelf life of beer and other alcoholic beverages.

Key Summary of Regional Analysis and Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the Food Emulsifiers industry. The competitive landscape includes extensive profiling and overview of prominent players of the Food Emulsifiers industry. The report studies the following companies in detail:

DuPont

ADM

Cargill

Ingredion

Corbion

Beldem

Lonza Group

Riken Vitamin

Stephan Company

Segments Covered in the Food Emulsifiers Market Report:

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)

Plant

Animal

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)

Mono-glycerides & Di-glycerides

Lecithin

Stearoyl Lactylates

Sorbitan Esters

Others

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)

Bakery & Confectionery

Convenience Foods

Meat Products

Dairy Products

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2027)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



The report further provides key insights into the market share held by each product and application in the Food Emulsifiers market. Moreover, it also offers radical information about growth prospects and patterns. It also provides extensive coverage of the product consumption of each application and product. The report also provides a pricing analysis and growth trends for the key segments of the market.

Along with the basic information, the report also offers insights into marketing strategies readily adopted by the key manufacturers for the endorsement of their products. The report offers significant data pertaining to development trends and market position to offer deeper insights into targeted clients, brand promotions, and pricing analysis. The report also sheds light on the supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The European food emulsifiers market was valued at USD 939.0 Million in 2018. This is primarily due to the implementation of stringent regulations pertaining to the environment and clean label trends in the region.

On the basis of product, Sorbitan esters are expected to witness lucrative growth at a CAGR of 4.9% in the Food Emulsifiers market. Sorbitan esters are extensively used in the dairy industry for manufacturing of cream.

As of 2018, the Food Emulsifiers market was dominated by the plant sources and is also projected to grow at a higher CAGR. Plant-based food emulsifiers are preferred over animal-based food emulsifiers, as they are less harmful and more stable in food formulation.

Food emulsifiers find application in confectionery industry where they act as functional additives and facilitate processing and storage.

Lecithin is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6% in the Food Emulsifiers market. Oiled lecithin improves the consistency of the product whereas de-oiled lecithin, which is rich in phospholipids find application in confectionery and dairy industry.

