Global Crude Tall Oil Derivatives Market to be Driven by Rising Use of Biofuels in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Crude Tall Oil Derivatives Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global crude oil derivatives market, assessing the market based on its segments like fraction, application, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020):USD 1.75 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2.27 billion

The market for crude tall oil derivatives is being aided by the wide use of tall oil fatty acid in oilfield chemicals, metalworking fluids, textile chemicals, construction chemicals, and metallic stabilisers, among others, in various industries. The rising demand for sustainable fuel additives is increasing the demand for crude tall oil derivatives, hence propelling the industry growth. The cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits of crude oil derivatives such as tall oil rosin and tall oil fatty acids are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, favourable government regulations regarding the use of tall oil fatty acids as an inert raw material are providing further impetus to the market growth for crude tall oil derivatives.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Crude tall oil derivative is a by-product of resin acids and fatty acids which are derived from wood extractives of softwoods, due to which it is widely produced in the pulp and paper industries. They are generally used in adhesives, soaps, inks, and rubbers, as a component and used as raw materials in various industries.

The major fractions of crude tall derivatives are:

Tall Oil Fatty Acid

Distilled Tall Oil

Tall Oil Rosin

Tall Oil Pitch

Others

On the basis of application, the industry is divided into are:

Emulsifier

Rubber Processing

Asphalt Additives

Paint and Coating

Epoxy Additives

Others

The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its end-use segments into:

Automotive

Construction

Specialty Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Oil and Gas

Others

The regional markets of crude tall oil derivatives are:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Market Trends

The crude tall oil derivatives industry is being driven by the rising demand for sustainable and clean energy. As fossil fuels are one of the leading contributors of air pollution, various governments are promoting the use of biofuels to meet energy demands without harming the environment. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for crude tall oil derivative which is used as raw materials in the production of biofuels, hence aiding the market growth. Moreover, the surging use of distilled tall oil for metalworking fluids, oil field chemicals, cleaners, and soaps, among others, in various industries is expected to fuel the market growth. The increasing use of crude tall oil derivatives as food additives and pesticides are anticipated to propel the industry growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Kraton Corporation., Pine Chemical Group, Forchem Oyj, SunPine AB, and Ingevity Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

